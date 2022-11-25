scorecardresearch
Bhediya screening: Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and others bring glamour to the red carpet

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's creature feature Bhediya is all set to release in theatres on Friday.

Bhediya screeningThe special screening of Bhediya was held on Thursday. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Director Amar Kaushik’s latest horror comedy offering Bhediya is all set to release in theatres on Friday. The makers on Thursday organised a special screening of the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer in Mumbai. From Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam to Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Zayed Khan, the red carpet dazzled with stars turning up in large numbers.

Check out the pictures from Bhediya’s screening:

Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan poses with a prop wolf at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vaani Kapoor Vaani Kapoor at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rajkummar Rao Rajkummar Rao at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam Yami Gautam at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar Karan Johar at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Zayed Khan Zayed Khan at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepak Dobriyal Deepak Dobriyal at the screening of his film Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ashutosh Gowariker Ashutosh Gowariker with his wife Sunita at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nitesh Tiwari Filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Abhimanyu Abhimanyu Dasani at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhediya revolves around the life of a man, who gets bitten by a werewolf and turns into one on every full moon night. The movie belongs in a shared universe of films overseen by producer Dinesh Vijan that includes Stree and Roohi.

Talking about Bhediya, Varun Dhawan said in a statement, “I agreed to do Bhediya after hearing just the one line idea. I’ve never wanted to let go of the film ever since, and was in constant touch with the producers. This is the wildest character I have played. While it may have been my first foray into the creature comedy genre, Amar had done Stree earlier and was very hands on with the whole process. My biggest dream as an actor is to entertain through a diverse array of roles. Bhediya is the most important addition to that endeavour.”

The film, also starring Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak in pivotal roles, will be released on November 25.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 12:12:23 am
