Bhediya screening: Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and others bring glamour to the red carpet

Director Amar Kaushik’s latest horror comedy offering Bhediya is all set to release in theatres on Friday. The makers on Thursday organised a special screening of the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer in Mumbai. From Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam to Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Zayed Khan, the red carpet dazzled with stars turning up in large numbers.

Varun Dhawan poses with a prop wolf at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan poses with a prop wolf at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vaani Kapoor at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vaani Kapoor at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rajkummar Rao at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rajkummar Rao at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Zayed Khan at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Zayed Khan at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepak Dobriyal at the screening of his film Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepak Dobriyal at the screening of his film Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ashutosh Gowariker with his wife Sunita at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ashutosh Gowariker with his wife Sunita at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Abhimanyu Dasani at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Abhimanyu Dasani at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhediya revolves around the life of a man, who gets bitten by a werewolf and turns into one on every full moon night. The movie belongs in a shared universe of films overseen by producer Dinesh Vijan that includes Stree and Roohi.

Talking about Bhediya, Varun Dhawan said in a statement, “I agreed to do Bhediya after hearing just the one line idea. I’ve never wanted to let go of the film ever since, and was in constant touch with the producers. This is the wildest character I have played. While it may have been my first foray into the creature comedy genre, Amar had done Stree earlier and was very hands on with the whole process. My biggest dream as an actor is to entertain through a diverse array of roles. Bhediya is the most important addition to that endeavour.”

The film, also starring Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak in pivotal roles, will be released on November 25.