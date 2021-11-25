Bhediya first look: Varun Dhawan is giving an ominous vibe in the poster, see it here

The first look of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan from his upcoming film Bhediya is out and the actor’s eyes look really ominous in the poster. The film’s release date has also been announced as November 25, 2022, which is exactly a year away from the poster release.

Varun Dhawan shared the look on Instagram with the caption, “#BHEDIYA A piece of me #Bhediyafirstlook In cinemas 25th November 2022.” Alia Bhatt showered a bunch of fire emojis on his post and Abhishek Bachchan congratulated Dhawan with a few applause emojis.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya has been directed by Amar Kaushik, of Stree fame. In a statement, Amar said, “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible.”

Hollywood’s visual effects studio Mr X is working on the VFX of the film. Producer Dinesh Vijan spoke about the VFX studio and shared in a statement, “Mr. X has been a pioneer in the industry, having created some of the most spellbinding visual masterpieces of recent movie history. Ever since we conceptualised Bhediya, we knew our film needed the expertise of Mr. X to weave that epic scale.”

Bhediya also stars Kriti Sanon in a leading role.

Varun was last seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 where he starred alongside Sara Ali Khan. Apart from Bhediya, his upcoming slate of films include Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor.