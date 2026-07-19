‘Hide my slippers’: Bhavna Pani reveals Akshay Kumar’s pranks on Bhooth Bangla set

Following the digital release of Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla, several members of the film’s cast received renewed appreciation from audiences. Among them was actress Bhavna Pani, who recently featured on IMDb’s list of the most-searched Indian celebrities. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Bhavna spoke about working with Akshay Kumar, sharing screen space with veteran actor Asrani, and the film’s box office performance.
Bhavna Pani on Bhoot Bangla and its reception
Talking about working in Bhoot Bangla, Bhavna Pani said, “I didn’t know what I was signing up for. I got a call from Priyan sir, then Balaji, and then the writer explaining the story and the character. I signed the film based on these three phone calls. I knew what the cast was, and I was directing a musical at that time, so I was shooting for both things simultaneously. I didn’t have the luxury to be intimidated by my film set because my mind was invested in other places. I had other responsibilities too. I went in there like I was going to the office. Priyan sir makes the set so comfortable, and on top of that, Akshay sir makes you laugh all the time. I never imagined my role would come so prominently in the film. When you shoot, you are not sure how much of it will make it to the final edit. It was late in the day when I saw the film and realised that whatever I shot made it to the film. I was shocked. I worked with Priyan sir in the Malayalam film Vettam in 2005.”
Although the film found appreciation after its digital release, it was met with largely negative reviews during its theatrical run. Sharing her take on Bhoot Bangla’s run at the box office, Bhavna Pani said, “I just know that the film did good business. All the producers were very happy. Critically, it wasn’t liked by everyone, especially Gen Z, because it had old-school humor, and it had a nice, chilled-out pace. Right now, in the reel culture, we are used to seeing joke after joke. This film didn’t have that. I know the film did over Rs 250 cr worldwide, and everyone was very happy. Every film gets its reaction. Mixed reactions are very welcome. It’s all good.”
Bhavna also spoke about how Bhoot Bangla opened new doors for her and reacted to being named one of IMDb’s most-searched Indian celebrities. She shared, “I discovered that people noticed me when IMDB shared a list of the most searched Indian celebrities. The film had been released on Netflix that week, so people were curious, and I was surprised. It was all unexpected, which is why I didn’t promote the film on my own. I thought people wouldn’t notice me so much. But it just blew out of proportion. The phone hasn’t stopped ringing since. Professionally, it has opened up a second innings of my film career.”
Bhavna Pani on working with Akshay Kumar and Asrani
As Bhavna Pani looked back on her time filming Bhoot Bangla, she recalled Akshay Kumar’s pranks on set. She said, “He was cool and calm. Jokes were often exchanged between him and Paresh Rawal. We played a lot of Ludo on set. All my days, I was shooting with Akshay sir. So from the first day, he would joke with me. He used to throw my book, hide my slippers, so I was very careful around him; anything could happen. Of course, he played pranks on set. He would make you repeat some words after him, and in that flow, he would make you say something stupid. There were cute, sweet, silly moments on set. He used to trouble Wamiqa Gabbi a lot, even Rajpal Yadav. I feel so lucky that I was in all the iconic shots in the film.”
She also shared her memories of working with the late Asrani. “Asranji was like a schoolboy on set, concerned with his dialogues, and so disciplined. That was a very striking feature for me. He was very sweet and kind, and was very particular. He would never get photos clicked in his costume. He would focus a lot on his work. He was like a student of cinema after so many years of experience. You would think that a senior actor like him would breeze through, but he would work at it. To keep up with Akshay sir is not easy, but he would work on it.”
Bhoot Bangla released in theaters in April and premiered digitally on Netflix India in June. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Asrani in important roles.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More