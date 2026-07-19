‘Hide my slippers’: Bhavna Pani reveals Akshay Kumar’s pranks on Bhooth Bangla set

Following the digital release of Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla, several members of the film’s cast received renewed appreciation from audiences. Among them was actress Bhavna Pani, who recently featured on IMDb’s list of the most-searched Indian celebrities. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Bhavna spoke about working with Akshay Kumar, sharing screen space with veteran actor Asrani, and the film’s box office performance.

Bhavna Pani on Bhoot Bangla and its reception

Talking about working in Bhoot Bangla, Bhavna Pani said, “I didn’t know what I was signing up for. I got a call from Priyan sir, then Balaji, and then the writer explaining the story and the character. I signed the film based on these three phone calls. I knew what the cast was, and I was directing a musical at that time, so I was shooting for both things simultaneously. I didn’t have the luxury to be intimidated by my film set because my mind was invested in other places. I had other responsibilities too. I went in there like I was going to the office. Priyan sir makes the set so comfortable, and on top of that, Akshay sir makes you laugh all the time. I never imagined my role would come so prominently in the film. When you shoot, you are not sure how much of it will make it to the final edit. It was late in the day when I saw the film and realised that whatever I shot made it to the film. I was shocked. I worked with Priyan sir in the Malayalam film Vettam in 2005.”