Bhavinaben Patel’s silver win at Tokyo Paralympics: Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others share congratulatory wishes

Bhavinaben Patel made India proud at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games by clinching a historic silver medal.

Taapsee Pannu quote-tweeted a news report regarding Patel’s win and wrote, “It’s a silver !!!!! N that too a maiden one in TT! Congratulations Bhavinaben!”

Vicky Kaushal shared an Instagram story to celebrate Bhavinaben Patel’s win. Ishaan Khatter also shared the same Instagram story.

(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Patralekha Paul wrote, “Congratulations #Bhavinabenpatel.” Rajkummar Rao congratulated Bhavina Patel via an Instagram story as well.

Pooja Bhatt shared clap emojis on Twitter.

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan quote-tweeted PM Narendra Modi’s tweet and shared the Tricolour emoji. Stand-up comedian Danish Sait tweeted, “Congratulations Bhavinaben 🙌🏻