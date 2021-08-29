Bhavinaben Patel’s silver win at Tokyo Paralympics: Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others share congratulatory wishes

Updated: August 29, 2021 10:04:13 am
Bhavinaben Patel made India proud at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games by clinching a historic silver medal.
Taapsee Pannu quote-tweeted a news report regarding Patel’s win and wrote, “It’s a silver !!!!! N that too a maiden one in TT! Congratulations Bhavinaben!”
Vicky Kaushal shared an Instagram story to celebrate Bhavinaben Patel’s win. Ishaan Khatter also shared the same Instagram story.
Patralekha Paul wrote, “Congratulations #Bhavinabenpatel.” Rajkummar Rao congratulated Bhavina Patel via an Instagram story as well.
👏👏👏👏👏✊ https://t.co/RsPjrgnta0
— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 29, 2021
Pooja Bhatt shared clap emojis on Twitter.
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan quote-tweeted PM Narendra Modi’s tweet and shared the Tricolour emoji. Stand-up comedian Danish Sait tweeted, “Congratulations Bhavinaben 🙌🏻
