Sunday, August 29, 2021
Bhavinaben Patel’s silver win at Tokyo Paralympics: Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others share congratulatory wishes

Bhavinaben Patel clinched a historic silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Patralekha Paul, Pooja Bhatt and others shared their joy at her win.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 29, 2021 10:04:13 am
Bhavinaben PatelBhavinaben Patel clinched a silver medal. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram, SAI, Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Bhavinaben Patel made India proud at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games by clinching a historic silver medal.

Taapsee Pannu quote-tweeted a news report regarding Patel’s win and wrote, “It’s a silver !!!!! N that too a maiden one in TT! Congratulations Bhavinaben!”

Vicky Kaushal shared an Instagram story to celebrate Bhavinaben Patel’s win. Ishaan Khatter also shared the same Instagram story.

Vicky Kaushal, Bhavinaben Patel Vicky Kaushal shared this Instagram story to celebrate Bhavinaben Patel’s silver win. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Patralekha Paul wrote, “Congratulations #Bhavinabenpatel.” Rajkummar Rao congratulated Bhavina Patel via an Instagram story as well.

Pooja Bhatt shared clap emojis on Twitter.

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan quote-tweeted PM Narendra Modi’s tweet and shared the Tricolour emoji. Stand-up comedian Danish Sait tweeted, “Congratulations Bhavinaben 🙌🏻

