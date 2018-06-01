Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero movie release highlights: Review, audience reaction and more

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero movie review and release highlights: Want to know what celebrities and fans are saying about the Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero? Read all the latest updates about the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2018 5:55:15 pm
bhavesh joshi superhero Bhavesh Joshi Superhero movie: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero stars Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero releases today. It is the second time that Harshvardhan will be appearing on the silver screen after his debut in Mirziya. On the other hand, Vikramaditya Motwane has proven his capability time and again. With films like Lootera, Udaan and Trapped in his filmography, one can expect his latest venture to deliver as well.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a vigilante film set in Mumbai. From the trailers and videos released so far, the film looks like it tells the story of our societal problems and how a vigilante, in the form of a superhero, takes it upon himself to make changes in the society.

June 1 also happens to be the release date of Veere Di Wedding which stars Harshvarshan’s sister Sonam Kapoor alongside Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Live Blog

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero movie review and release live updates: Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, Priyanshu Painyuli, Nishikant Kamat, Radhika Apte and Ashish Verma.

17:30 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Our verdict

"Bhavesh Joshi Superhero clearly intends to be dark, edgy and cool. Trouble is, it spends too much of its time underlining its purpose, even getting a character to say these three adjectives—out loud– forgetting that part of the secret of being dark, edgy and cool is never to describe yourself thus. That prerogative belongs to the viewers," The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review of the film. 

16:57 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
16:24 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
15:59 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
15:41 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Kriti Kharbanda says Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is all heart

Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda recently took to social media site Twitter to share her opinion on the Vikramaditya directorial, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. The actor tweeted, "#BhaveshJoshiSupehero is true to its title! There is a super hero in all of us. Like the say, be the change to see the change. Really hope that you guys make Time to go watch this movie—It’s all heart! Congratulations #VikramadityaMotwane @HarshKapoor_ @FuhSePhantom."

15:12 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Aditi Rao Hydari wishes the Bhavesh Joshi Superhero team luck
14:47 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Patralekhaa calls the Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer a 'cool, vigilante film'
14:11 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Anupam Kher wants Bhavesh Joshi Superhero to be a superhit

Anupam Kher wants his good friend Anil Kapoor's son, Harshvardhan Kapoor's film to be a box office success. The veteran star wished luck to both Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor as he shared his good wishes on Twitter. The actor's post read, "Congratulations and good luck to my dearest @RheaKapoor @sonamakapoor @HarshKapoor_ and the entire cast and crews of @vdwthefilm & #BhaveshJoshi. May both the films be super hits. And to my best friend @AnilKapoor I can only say Kappor Saab ki Jai Ho."

13:46 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Neerja director Ram Madhvani calls Bhavesh Joshi Superhero a well-made movie

Neerja filmmaker Ram Madhvani is all praise for Harshvardhan Kapoor film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He called it a sincere film backed by strong performances. The director took to Twitter to congratulate Harshvardhan Kapoor for his believable performance and wrote, "@HarshKapoor_ is very good in #BhaveshJoshi. Sincere. Believable. Some strong performances and a really well-made movie by @VikramMotwane Much success to the team @FuhSePhantom." 

13:13 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls Bhavesh Joshi a 'beautiful cinematic experience'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is another Bollywood celebrity who has enjoyed watching Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Siddiqui called Bhavesh Joshi 'a beautiful cinematic experience.' The actor, who will soon be seen in Netflix's Sacred Games, also had good words to say about the film's background score. 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Twitter post read, "#BhaveshJoshi is a beautiful cinematic experience with wonderful background score.Great job done by #VikramadityaMotwane."

12:52 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
12:34 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Bhavesh Joshi will make you think, says Karan Johar

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar is the latest in line to applaud Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Johar recently took to Twitter to praise the team of the film, while calling the movie well-intentioned and sincere. His post read as follows, "Well-intended! Supremely crafted and sincerely performed! #bhaveshjoshi is a film that makes you think and wake up to ground realities!!!! Go watch it this weekend!! @HarshKapoor_ #vikramadityamotwane." 

12:12 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
11:46 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Parmanu actor Diana Penty on Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Diana Penty, who was last seen in the action flick Parmanu, took to Twitter to wish luck to the team of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. She said via Twitter, "Lots of good wishes to @HarshKapoor_, #VikramadityaMotwane and team @FuhSePhantom @RelianceEnt @ErosNow @anuragkashyap72 for #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero." Diana's own film, Parmanu, has been doing a great business at the box office. 

11:21 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero really spoke to me, says filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava

Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava was really moved by Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero as she shared a post on Twitter that read, "I loved #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero An honest film with depth and soul. It really spoke to me. Congratulations @VikramMotwane." 

10:54 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Rajkummar Rao loved Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Rajkummar Rao, who has previously worked with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, praised his former director's latest offering on Twitter. Rao wrote, "Welcome our very own superhero #BhaveshJoshi !! we certainly needed one. Take a bow #VikramMotwane. You’re a genius. @HarshKapoor_ #Priyanshu #Aashish #Nishikant sir you guys are brilliant in the film. Do watch."

10:36 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Aamir Khan wishes luck to Harshvardhan Kapoor

While sharing the trailer for Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan wished luck to Harshvardhan Kapoor and the team for their latest release. Aamir tweeted, "All the very best Harsh! May your hard work pay off and may you get all the success you deserve! Good luck ! Love. a."

10:14 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is real, gripping & totally relevant, says Yami Gautam

"Absolutely loved ‘Bhavesh Joshi ‘ - real, gripping & totally relevant! And Harsh you are so effortless ..just with your second movie you resonate the kind of passion you hold as an actor! Kudos to the entire team. @HarshKapoor_ @FuhSePhantom," said Yami Gautam via Twitter.

09:49 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Our verdict

Parts of the film are engaging, but overall, it suffers from having too much to say and not quite sure of how to say it, and oh, while we are at it, why don’t we just bung in an item number. Which is quite cool, by the way, but again, it is tried-and-tested territory. There is a film in here. Or should I say, would have been, if Bhavesh Joshi Superhero had been less of a cobbled-together-from-many-influences overlong yarn. And fresher, sharper, clearer.

09:28 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
09:16 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Planning to watch Bhavesh Joshi Superhero? Here are some reasons to watch the Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer

1. Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane, who has helmed acclaimed films like Udaan, Lootera and Trapped, is known for making his actors go the extra mile to deliver credible performances on screen. Therefore it would be interesting to see what he has done with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

2. Vigilante + superhero film

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero dabbles with interesting genres– the vigilante drama and the superhero genre. Both genres have not been experimented much with in the past, as far as Bollywood is concerned.

08:58 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
08:53 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Harshvardhan Kapoor on Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Harshvardhan Kapoor said, “I had approached the script as an action-drama. I never really saw it as a superhero film, I was never really like ‘I am going to wear this suit and mask’. I just saw it as a story about an ordinary guy who finds himself in an extraordinary situation and decides to do something very brave about it.”

08:42 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Vikramaditya Motwane is a genius, says Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher, who shared screen space with Harshvardhan Kapoor in his debut film Mirzya, tweeted: "#BhaveshJoshisuperhero is a genre India has never seen before. Hats of to the entire team for believing & pulling of this film. #VikramadityaMotwane is a genius. @HarshKapoor_ I felt so proud watching you. All the hardwork will pay off. Go get them #BhaveshJoshi."

08:36 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is outstanding, says Sonam Kapoor

Harshvardhan Kapoor's sister Sonam Kapoor wrote on Twitter: "Outstanding film bhavesh joshi.. everyone is mind blowing! @HarshKapoor_ is insane... priyanshu, Ashish and Nishikant Kamat are out of this world. Vikramaditya is the best filmmaker of our country right now!"

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a vigilante-superhero drama set in Mumbai. The Vikramaditya Motwane directorial stars Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead role.

