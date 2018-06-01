Bhavesh Joshi Superhero movie release highlights: Review, audience reaction and more

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero movie: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero stars Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero movie: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero stars Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero releases today. It is the second time that Harshvardhan will be appearing on the silver screen after his debut in Mirziya. On the other hand, Vikramaditya Motwane has proven his capability time and again. With films like Lootera, Udaan and Trapped in his filmography, one can expect his latest venture to deliver as well.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a vigilante film set in Mumbai. From the trailers and videos released so far, the film looks like it tells the story of our societal problems and how a vigilante, in the form of a superhero, takes it upon himself to make changes in the society.

June 1 also happens to be the release date of Veere Di Wedding which stars Harshvarshan’s sister Sonam Kapoor alongside Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.