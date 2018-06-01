Bhavesh Joshi Superhero movie release highlights: Review, audience reaction and more

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero releases today. It is the second time that Harshvardhan will be appearing on the silver screen after his debut in Mirziya. On the other hand, Vikramaditya Motwane has proven his capability time and again. With films like Lootera, Udaan and Trapped in his filmography, one can expect his latest venture to deliver as well.
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a vigilante film set in Mumbai. From the trailers and videos released so far, the film looks like it tells the story of our societal problems and how a vigilante, in the form of a superhero, takes it upon himself to make changes in the society.
Also Read | Harshvardhan Kapoor: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero deals with real-world issues
June 1 also happens to be the release date of Veere Di Wedding which stars Harshvarshan’s sister Sonam Kapoor alongside Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.
"Bhavesh Joshi Superhero clearly intends to be dark, edgy and cool. Trouble is, it spends too much of its time underlining its purpose, even getting a character to say these three adjectives—out loud– forgetting that part of the secret of being dark, edgy and cool is never to describe yourself thus. That prerogative belongs to the viewers," The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review of the film.
Also read | Bhavesh Joshi Superhero movie review: The Harshvardhan Kapoor film suffers from having too much to say
Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda recently took to social media site Twitter to share her opinion on the Vikramaditya directorial, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. The actor tweeted, "#BhaveshJoshiSupehero is true to its title! There is a super hero in all of us. Like the say, be the change to see the change. Really hope that you guys make Time to go watch this movie—It’s all heart! Congratulations #VikramadityaMotwane @HarshKapoor_ @FuhSePhantom."
Anupam Kher wants his good friend Anil Kapoor's son, Harshvardhan Kapoor's film to be a box office success. The veteran star wished luck to both Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor as he shared his good wishes on Twitter. The actor's post read, "Congratulations and good luck to my dearest @RheaKapoor @sonamakapoor @HarshKapoor_ and the entire cast and crews of @vdwthefilm & #BhaveshJoshi. May both the films be super hits. And to my best friend @AnilKapoor I can only say Kappor Saab ki Jai Ho."
Neerja filmmaker Ram Madhvani is all praise for Harshvardhan Kapoor film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He called it a sincere film backed by strong performances. The director took to Twitter to congratulate Harshvardhan Kapoor for his believable performance and wrote, "@HarshKapoor_ is very good in #BhaveshJoshi. Sincere. Believable. Some strong performances and a really well-made movie by @VikramMotwane Much success to the team @FuhSePhantom."
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is another Bollywood celebrity who has enjoyed watching Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Siddiqui called Bhavesh Joshi 'a beautiful cinematic experience.' The actor, who will soon be seen in Netflix's Sacred Games, also had good words to say about the film's background score.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Twitter post read, "#BhaveshJoshi is a beautiful cinematic experience with wonderful background score.Great job done by #VikramadityaMotwane."
Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar is the latest in line to applaud Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Johar recently took to Twitter to praise the team of the film, while calling the movie well-intentioned and sincere. His post read as follows, "Well-intended! Supremely crafted and sincerely performed! #bhaveshjoshi is a film that makes you think and wake up to ground realities!!!! Go watch it this weekend!! @HarshKapoor_ #vikramadityamotwane."
Diana Penty, who was last seen in the action flick Parmanu, took to Twitter to wish luck to the team of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. She said via Twitter, "Lots of good wishes to @HarshKapoor_, #VikramadityaMotwane and team @FuhSePhantom @RelianceEnt @ErosNow @anuragkashyap72 for #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero." Diana's own film, Parmanu, has been doing a great business at the box office.
Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava was really moved by Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero as she shared a post on Twitter that read, "I loved #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero An honest film with depth and soul. It really spoke to me. Congratulations @VikramMotwane."
Rajkummar Rao, who has previously worked with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, praised his former director's latest offering on Twitter. Rao wrote, "Welcome our very own superhero #BhaveshJoshi !! we certainly needed one. Take a bow #VikramMotwane. You’re a genius. @HarshKapoor_ #Priyanshu #Aashish #Nishikant sir you guys are brilliant in the film. Do watch."
While sharing the trailer for Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan wished luck to Harshvardhan Kapoor and the team for their latest release. Aamir tweeted, "All the very best Harsh! May your hard work pay off and may you get all the success you deserve! Good luck ! Love. a."
"Absolutely loved ‘Bhavesh Joshi ‘ - real, gripping & totally relevant! And Harsh you are so effortless ..just with your second movie you resonate the kind of passion you hold as an actor! Kudos to the entire team. @HarshKapoor_ @FuhSePhantom," said Yami Gautam via Twitter.
Parts of the film are engaging, but overall, it suffers from having too much to say and not quite sure of how to say it, and oh, while we are at it, why don’t we just bung in an item number. Which is quite cool, by the way, but again, it is tried-and-tested territory. There is a film in here. Or should I say, would have been, if Bhavesh Joshi Superhero had been less of a cobbled-together-from-many-influences overlong yarn. And fresher, sharper, clearer.
Also Read: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero movie review
1. Vikramaditya Motwane
Vikramaditya Motwane, who has helmed acclaimed films like Udaan, Lootera and Trapped, is known for making his actors go the extra mile to deliver credible performances on screen. Therefore it would be interesting to see what he has done with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.
2. Vigilante + superhero film
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero dabbles with interesting genres– the vigilante drama and the superhero genre. Both genres have not been experimented much with in the past, as far as Bollywood is concerned.
Also Read: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: Five reasons to watch the Harshvardhan Kapoor film
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Harshvardhan Kapoor said, “I had approached the script as an action-drama. I never really saw it as a superhero film, I was never really like ‘I am going to wear this suit and mask’. I just saw it as a story about an ordinary guy who finds himself in an extraordinary situation and decides to do something very brave about it.”
Saiyami Kher, who shared screen space with Harshvardhan Kapoor in his debut film Mirzya, tweeted: "#BhaveshJoshisuperhero is a genre India has never seen before. Hats of to the entire team for believing & pulling of this film. #VikramadityaMotwane is a genius. @HarshKapoor_ I felt so proud watching you. All the hardwork will pay off. Go get them #BhaveshJoshi."
Harshvardhan Kapoor's sister Sonam Kapoor wrote on Twitter: "Outstanding film bhavesh joshi.. everyone is mind blowing! @HarshKapoor_ is insane... priyanshu, Ashish and Nishikant Kamat are out of this world. Vikramaditya is the best filmmaker of our country right now!"