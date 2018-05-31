Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: Five reasons to watch the Harshvardhan Kapoor film

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero hits the theatres on June 1. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero hits the theatres on June 1.

Harshvardhan Kapoor’s upcoming drama, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, is all set to release on June 1. It’s being touted as a vigilante drama and since filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane is attached to the project, one can expect great things from the film. Here are five reasons to watch the movie:

1. The director – Vikramaditya Motwane

The filmmaker has acclaimed films like Udaan, Lootera and Trapped to his credit. Motwane is also known for making his actors go the extra mile for delivering credible performances on screen. Therefore it would be interesting to see what has he done with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

2. The producer – Phantom Films

The movie has been produced by Phantom Films, a production company led by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl, and Madhu Mantena. The production house is popular for backing content-driven films such as Lootera, Queen, Ugly, Udta Punjab, and Masaan.

3. The genre – Vigilante drama with a superhero

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero dabbles with interesting genres– the vigilante drama and the superhero genre. Both genres have not been experimented much with in the past, as far as Bollywood is concerned. And the director himself is admittedly a comic book nerd. That the film might break the mould of Hindi cinema in some shape or manner would not be a hyperbole.

4. The actor – Harshvardhan Kapoor

This is Kapoor’s second outing as a lead actor. Kapoor’s debut film Mirzya had failed to impress the audience as well as the critics. But the teasers and trailers of this film suggest that the actor has done justice to his role.

5. The music – Amit Trivedi

The music of the film has been composed by Amit Trivedi. Trivedi is known for his distinct style and always brings something new to the table. Be it Dev D, Wake Up Sid, PadMan, Lootera or Secret Superstar; his music tends to reach into your soul and bring to the surface the emotions you never thought you were capable of feeling.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will release on June 1, 2018.

