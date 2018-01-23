From Bhavana’s wedding reception to Padmaavat’s release: LIVE UPDATES

All the latest Entertainment news, photos and videos. All the latest Entertainment news, photos and videos.

6:30 pm: Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared his verdict on Padmaavat:

5:30 pm: Press shows of Padmaavat across India have begun. Do visit indianexpress.com tonight for Shubhra Gupta’s review of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

4:30 pm: Did you know that Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has composed all the songs in the film’s album. Listen to songs in the Deepika Padukone starrer here:

4 pm: Since we know you can’t get enough of Taimur Ali Khan, here is the latest photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son:

3:30 pm: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar starrer Karwaan is all set to hit screens on June 1, 2018. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the slice-of-life film revolves around three oddballs who try to find some balance in life by going on an unconventional journey. Read: Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Karwaan to release on June 1

3 pm: Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein stars Saif Ali Khan and R Madhavan will reunite for a period film to be helmed by Navdeep Singh.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, “The shoot kicks off in Rajasthan, where the story is set, in the first week of February. Since it’s a period film, Saif and Madhavan will be training in sword-fighting and horse-riding. They will require a lot of prosthetics and the team has been working on their look for a long time. Last week, there was a final look test in Mumbai and the film is ready to roll now.”

2:30 pm: Rani Mukerji will promote her upcoming film Hichki on Karan Johar’s reality show India’s Next Superstar. A source close to Rani shared, “Karan and Rani are a house on fire every time they meet. So, expect a fun show full of banters. Rani has started this campaign Aapki Hichki Kya Hai? as a part of Hichki promotions. She asked Salman about his hichki on marriage and suggested he should skip marriage and become a father when she was on Bigg Boss. Karan will be the next person who will asked the same. Let’s see what Karan reveals about his hichkis. Knowing Karan, it will be a big revelation.”

2 pm: There are murmurs of another Bollywood and cricket couple in the making. It seems Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor Elli Avram is, reportedly, dating cricketer Hardik Pandya.

1:30 pm: Deepika Padukone visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, ahead of the release of her much awaited and controversy stricken film Padmaavat. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Deepika has made it a custom to visit and seek blessings at the temple before the release of all her films.

1:00 pm: After winning the Best Actor Award at the Filmfare Awards 2018, Irrfan Khan is off to Salt Lake City, Utah to attend the Sundance Film Festival where his next Hollywood venture Puzzle will have its world premiere. Directed by Marc Turtletaub, who has previously produced the Academy Award-winning film Little Miss Sunshine, Puzzle also stars Kelly MacDonald. It is the story about a forty-something suburban mother whose world revolves around her family. When she discovers she has a gift for assembling puzzles, her world begins to open and her family is forced to adjust and grow as well. Irrfan shared photos ahead of the world premiere of the film.

Kelly n me in a coffee cup . How to sip oneself ? pic.twitter.com/n8nOm5hQOU — Irrfan (@irrfank) January 23, 2018

12:30 pm: The makers of Varun Dhawan’s much-awaited film October today released an innovative calendar video that reminds us of the film’s release date. Varun took to Twitter to share the video:

12 pm: The Supreme Court has rejected the pleas of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh government and the Karni Sena which sought a ban on the release of Bollywood period drama Padmaavat. Read: No ban on Padmaavat: Supreme Court refuses to modify earlier order, rejects states’ plea

11:30 am: The nominations for the 2018 Oscar Awards will be announced today evening. You can watch the announcement here.

11 am: Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty is back this week with horror thriller Bhaagamathie. Anushka sat down with indianexpress.com’s Ashameera to talk about her upcoming release, which will hit screens on January 26: Read – Bhaagamathie will not have any traces of Baahubali, Arundhati or Rudramadevi: Anushka Shetty

10:30 am: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear pleas by the governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh seeking modification of its January 18 order staying notifications issued by some states prohibiting the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, which has come under attack from Rajput groups..

10 am: Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, best known for films like Sholay, Shaan, Seeta Aur Geeta and Shakti among others, turns 71 today. On the occasion of his birthday, we revisit Ramesh Sippy’s television show Buniyaad: Read – When family drama wasn’t a bad word on television, Ramesh Sippy’s Buniyaad brought families together

9:30 am: Bollywood actor and Smita Patil’s son Prateik Babbar got engaged to 27-year-old writer-director-editor Sanya Sagar in Lucknow on Monday.

9 am: Shah Rukh Khan on Monday received the World Economic Forum’s 24th Crystal Award for his leadership in championing children’s and women’s rights in India.

After receiving the honour, SRK quipped, “Extremely charged that I’ve had this amazing opportunity, this award, being recognized like this for minuscule work that I did, I’d like to do it with even more fervor. What is even more pleasant is that India is here in full power.”

Watch King Khan’s speech at the #WorldEconomicForum after being awarded the Crystal Award – Part 1#WEF2018 #Davos2018

CRYSTAL AWARD FOR SRK pic.twitter.com/bVIISVNnb6 — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) January 22, 2018

Watch King Khan’s speech at the #WorldEconomicForum after being awarded the Crystal Award – Part 2#WEF2018 #Davos2018

CRYSTAL AWARD FOR SRK pic.twitter.com/gRjKZWnbyR — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) January 22, 2018

Watch King Khan’s speech at the #WorldEconomicForum after being awarded the Crystal Award – Part 3#WEF2018 #Davos2018

CRYSTAL AWARD FOR SRK pic.twitter.com/46DxnWAOYj — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) January 22, 2018

Read: Shah Rukh Khan receives Crystal Award at World Economic Forum, thanks wife, mom and daughter for his values

8:30 am: Malayalam actor Bhavana tied the knot with Kannada film producer Naveen on Monday morning at Thrissur, Kerala. The wedding was followed by a star-studded wedding reception held at Thrissur’s Lulu Convention Center. Check out some photos from the wedding festivities:

Read: Bhavana ties the knot with Naveen; see all photos, videos from their wedding

8 am: With just three more days to the release of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat, it looks like the dust around the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is yet to settle. On Monday morning, Karni Sena leader Lokendra Singh Kalvi said the group was ready to watch the film as offered by Bhansali Productions to end the deadlock on the issue. However, later in the day, Lokendra maintained that the group is ‘committed to ensuring that ‘Padmaavat’ is not screened in the country.’

With press shows and previews scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, we will finally know if there really is ‘distortion of history’ as claimed by groups who are yet to watch Padmaavat.

Read: Padmaavat row: Karni Sena open to watching Bhansali’s period drama

