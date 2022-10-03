Bhavana Panday says daughter Ananya Panday’s dating rumours don’t bother her: ‘She is smart, intelligent..’

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Panday has been in the spotlight ever since season one of the show aired on Netflix. She recently graced the show Koffee With Karan Season 7, where she made revelations about her husband, Chunky Panday and daughter, actor Ananya Panday.

Speaking of Ananya’s personal life and the link-up rumours, Bhavana said that while she used to be bothered by them in the past, she has since come to terms with them as a result of Ananya’s profession. As per a Hindustan Times report, Bhavana said, “People will have both positive and negative things to say, but I have become very relaxed and content now. I strongly feel that good outweighs everything else. So overall, I feel much more relaxed and content now.”

On the show KWK, Bhavana defended Ananya when Karan asked her if Ananya was dating two men at the same time. Karan said, “I think she was oscillating in between.” To which Bhavana replied saying, “No, she was thinking of two so she broke up with one.”

However, Bhavana asserted that if anything were mentioned about her younger daughter Rysa Panday, it would undoubtedly have an impact on her.

Talking about Ananya’s choices in her personal and professional life, Bhavana said that Ananya is a smart and intelligent girl who knows how to handle herself. “When she joined the industry, she was 18 or 19 years old, and that’s the age when maximum learning happens. That’s the age when you make most mistakes, you learn, and you grow. She has done all that while being in the public eye. She has literally grown up in front of the camera.”

Bhavana, along with Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari starred on the show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Lives. The show revolves around the lives of the leading ladies and the second season was released in September.