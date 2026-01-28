Bharti Singh shares first glimpse of newborn son, names him Yashveer. See photos

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harssh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second child in December last year. The couple announced the arrival of their son on social media. Now, almost a month after his birth, they have taken to Instagram to share his first glimpse and also reveal his name. Bharti and Harssh have named their second son Yashveer.

In a joint Instagram post, Bharti and Harssh shared adorable family photos from the naming ceremony of their newborn son. While Bharti is seen wearing a heavily embroidered red kurta set in the pictures, Harssh is dressed in a purple kurta and pyjama. One photo shows Bharti holding the newborn in her arms, while their first son, Laksh, is held by his father and is wearing a matching outfit. The couple can be seen smiling at the camera. Another photo shows little Laksh trying to hold his baby brother in his arms. Several celebrities, including Suniel Shetty, Malaika Arora and Krishma Tanna, wished the couple and dropped heart emojis in the comments section.