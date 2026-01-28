Bharti Singh shares first glimpse of newborn son, names him Yashveer. See photos

Bharti Singh and husband Harssh Limbachiyaa got married in 2017. The couple welcomed their first son in 2022 and their second son in 2025.

Bharti SinghBharti Singh welcomed her second son in December, 2025. (Pic: Bharti/Instagram)

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harssh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second child in December last year. The couple announced the arrival of their son on social media. Now, almost a month after his birth, they have taken to Instagram to share his first glimpse and also reveal his name. Bharti and Harssh have named their second son Yashveer.

In a joint Instagram post, Bharti and Harssh shared adorable family photos from the naming ceremony of their newborn son. While Bharti is seen wearing a heavily embroidered red kurta set in the pictures, Harssh is dressed in a purple kurta and pyjama. One photo shows Bharti holding the newborn in her arms, while their first son, Laksh, is held by his father and is wearing a matching outfit. The couple can be seen smiling at the camera. Another photo shows little Laksh trying to hold his baby brother in his arms. Several celebrities, including Suniel Shetty, Malaika Arora and Krishma Tanna, wished the couple and dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bharti Siingh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Bharti Singh and husband Harssh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second baby on December 19. They had shared the announcement with an Instagram video. The caption read, “Limbachiya and sons 😍 again its a boy 👦” Bharti and Harssh first met on the sets of the comedy show Comedy Circus in 2009. While Harssh was one of the writers on the show, Bharti was a performer. The two soon started dating and got married in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child in 2022.

Talking about their relationship, Harssh earlier said in an interview, “I was writing for another artist when suddenly I was told that I had to write dialogues for Bharti. Bharti was already popular by then, but I was not so popular. We became friends and we helped each other a lot during these performances. For many years we were good friends and then we started dating. Bharti used to sit behind me on my bike and we used to explore all the popular spots in Mumbai. We were friends so there was a comfort level and slowly we discovered love.”

