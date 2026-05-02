Bharti Singh’s husband Harssh has rented another flat to escape household chaos: ‘Koi chinta nahi’

Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa, who tied the knot in 2017, are now parents to two sons. However, Bharti recently opened up about how Harssh has rented a separate apartment in the same building just so he can escape his home life with his wife, two children, their nannies and other house help. On their podcast Bharti TV, while speaking with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Bharti highlighted the challenges of motherhood and how, according to her, fathers often manage to sidestep the daily chaos.

Recalling a recent moment, Bharti said, “Yesterday he told me, ‘Let me sleep for an hour—don’t let anyone disturb me.’ Can mothers ever say that?” Harssh proudly revealed that he has a separate house where he can be all by himself. “You know what I’ve done? I’ve rented an apartment in the same building. I go there in the morning to stay away from the chaos and focus on work. I haven’t kept a bed there yet.”

“That’s the best thing you can do,” Angad Bedi joked, while Neha Dhupia quickly challenged the idea. “But what’s the problem with staying at home? You’re relaxing in that flat because the women in your house are handling everything here.”

Bharti immediately clapped in agreement, saying, “This should be the promo!” When Harssh argued, “We need mental peace,” Bharti quipped back, “What mental peace? And what about the ‘two pieces’ I’m handling for you?”

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Bharti went on to mimic him, adding, “He goes downstairs and keeps ordering—‘Send my food here, don’t disturb me, I’m in a meeting… and send it in a glass tiffin!’” The banter continued as Angad asked Harssh whether he was a “manny” (hands-on dad) or “main nahi” (not involved). Harssh laughed and admitted, “Main nahi (not involved).”

Bharti then recalled moments from their travels, saying, “On flights, he says, ‘I want to read a book, you take care of the kids.’ And our children—just when you settle them, they’ll poop, and I have to handle everything till take-off.” Harssh added a humorous anecdote: “Once Bharti was travelling from Dubai with our son Gola on the same flight as Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff. The baby pooped, and she was stuck handling it mid-flight while surrounded by celebrities.”

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Bharti and Harssh welcomed their first son in 2022. They welcomed theri second son in 2025.

Bharti and Harssh’s love story

Bharti previously opened up about her love story with Harssh in a chat with SCREEN and shared, “Harssh never proposed to me for friendship or a relationship. While he told me that he loves me over a text message, we did not speak for 15-20 days after that. He assumed that I had got upset over his daring step (laughs). Harssh felt that since he is a writer and I was doing well for myself, I would be angry and so he did not bring up the topic, while I did not know how to react. And then one fine day, he told me that he wanted to marry me.”

Before tying the knot, she said that she wants to cook for Harssh after they get married. She said, “I have decided that I will only take up limited work only catering to comedy. And on days when I will be home, I want to cook for Haarsh. He loves eating non-vegetarian food and aloo and gobi parathas and I will lovingly feed him with those. I am really excited for this new start and want to build a happy home with him. His cupboard is also very messy and I plan to sort it out so that every day, he doesn’t have trouble finding his things.”