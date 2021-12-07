Bharti Singh laughs off rumours of attending Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding: ‘We’re going home’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding continues to be the talk of the town, even though the couple refuses to give any details. Recently, comedian Bharti Singh dispelled rumours of attending the wedding, after fans speculated that she would be at the ceremony, as she had shared a video from her flight.

Bharti Singh posted a boomerang video of her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa sleeping next to her on a flight, while she had an annoyed look on her face. “Uth jaooooo (Wake up),” she captioned the clip, which she posted on Instagram stories. After fans assumed she was attending Vicky and Katrina’s wedding, she shared a post and wrote, “Guys, hum Vicky-Katrina ki shaadi mein nahi, Dubai se apne ghar ja rahe hai (we are not going to Vicky and Katrina’s wedding, we are returning home from Dubai).” She added a bunch of laughing emojis.

(Photo: Instagram/ Bharti Singh) (Photo: Instagram/ Bharti Singh)

While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have stayed mum about the wedding plans, the couple has been posing for photographers. They even waved at photographers as they left for the wedding venue.

Celebrities like Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Radhika Madan and Sharvari among others are attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding.