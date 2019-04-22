Bharat trailer release LIVE UPDATES

Toggle Menu
Bharat trailer live updates: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is a Hindi remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will release on June 5.

Bharat trailer live updates: Salman Khan dons various looks in the Ali Abbas Zafar film.

Salman Khan starrer Bharat’s trailer was released on Monday, leaving fans excited. The Eid release is set to reunite the actor with his Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar. A Hindi remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father, the film chronicles the 60-year journey of Salman’s character Bharat along with the nation.

Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani. While fans were waiting for its much-awaited trailer that was previously scheduled to release on Wednesday, Bharat makers surprised everyone by dropping it two days before.

The team of Bharat has been keeping the buzz around the movie alive for the past few days by releasing several character posters, giving a sneak peek into Salman’s various looks, along with Katrina’s saree clad avatar.

Salman will be seen playing a 20 something young boy working in a circus to a miner, a naval officer and finally an old man.

Shot across Mumbai, Delhi, Abu Dhabi, Spain and Malta, Bharat will hit theaters on June 5.

Outstanding trailer, says Dino Morea

"Outstanding trailer @BeingSalmanKhan Bharat, can’t wait to see. Toooo good. @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @DishPatani #KatrinaKaif well done. Trailer truly makes us want to watch this film in a theatre," Dino Morea mentioned on Twitter.

Anil Kapoor on Bharat trailer

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to share his views on the trailer of Salman Khan starrer Bharat. He wrote in a tweet, "Relive #Bharat’s journey with Bharat!"

Bohot Khoob, says Shah Rukh Khan

Minutes after the launch of Bharat's trailer, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to praise Salman's film. He tweeted, "Kya baat hai bhai!! Bahut Khoob."

Allu Sirish on Bharat trailer

Allu Sirish tweeted, "As a Salmaniac I loved the #BharatTrailer. This is the kinda movie I wanted to see Bhai in. 😍😍😍 @BeingSalmanKhan https://youtu.be/Ea_GKoe81GY"

Bharat marks Salman Khan's third collaboration with director Ali Abbas Zafar with whom he has delivered blockbusters like Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Earlier, Bharat was supposed to mark the comeback of Priyanka Chopra to Bollywood. But she quit the project due to her wedding to Nick Jonas. That's when Katrina Kaif came on board.

Bankrolled by T-Series and Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production, Bharat also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Shashank Arora, Karishma Irani and Nora Fatehi.

