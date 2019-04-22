Bharat trailer release LIVE UPDATES

Salman Khan starrer Bharat’s trailer was released on Monday, leaving fans excited. The Eid release is set to reunite the actor with his Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar. A Hindi remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father, the film chronicles the 60-year journey of Salman’s character Bharat along with the nation.

Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani. While fans were waiting for its much-awaited trailer that was previously scheduled to release on Wednesday, Bharat makers surprised everyone by dropping it two days before.

The team of Bharat has been keeping the buzz around the movie alive for the past few days by releasing several character posters, giving a sneak peek into Salman’s various looks, along with Katrina’s saree clad avatar.

Salman will be seen playing a 20 something young boy working in a circus to a miner, a naval officer and finally an old man.

Shot across Mumbai, Delhi, Abu Dhabi, Spain and Malta, Bharat will hit theaters on June 5.