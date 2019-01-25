Bharat teaser: Move aside, Manikarnika and Thackeray, Salman Khan is here!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday unveiled the teaser of his upcoming period drama Bharat. In the over one minute long video, we get to see the various looks of the actor in the film. The teaser is perfectly timed as it comes just a day before Republic Day.

The teaser begins with a scene from India-Pakistan partition. “Often people ask me about my caste and religion and I reply to them with a smile, my father has named me Bharat and I don’t want to disrespect this nation by adding caste or religion to it,” says Salman as he gives an insight into the film.

Watch Bharat teaser:

“A journey of a man and a nation together,” reads the tagline of the teaser which shows Salman as a captain of Indian Navy. Various shots of the actor on a bike has intrigued us to know more about the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

Sharing the teaser. Salman Khan wrote, “BHARAT KA TEASER.”

The film also stars Tabu, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi.

Bharat will hit theaters on Eid 2019.