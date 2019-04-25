Bharat song Slow Motion: Salman Khan-Disha Patani take us back to circus days

Salman Khan is back with his swag in the first song of Bharat titled “Slow Motion”. The peppy number, which is set in the backdrop of a circus, also features Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

While we know Bharat traces Salman’s journey over 50 years, the song takes us to his youthful days, when his character worked in a Russian circus.

The high point of the song is the circus setting. Disha, who plays a trapeze artiste, shows off her dancing skills and also ups the hotness quotient.

Though the lyrics of the song like “Ring leke maine bade wali ek din, tujhe maine kar lena hai win. Phir shaadi hogi babies honge, badalenge hum napkin” make little sense, Salman’s signature style covers up for all the faults.

Watch | Bharat song Slow Motion

Sung by Vishal-Shekhar, Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal, “Slow Motion” has been penned by Irshad Kamil.

Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shorff, Sonali Kulkarni and Shashank Arora among others. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is a Hindi adaptation of 2014 South Korean film titled Ode to My Father.

Bharat is set for an Eid release on June 5.