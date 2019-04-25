Toggle Menu
Bharat song Slow Motion: Salman Khan-Disha Patani take us back to circus dayshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/bharat-song-slow-motion-salman-khan-disha-patani-circus-video-5693861/

Bharat song Slow Motion: Salman Khan-Disha Patani take us back to circus days

Bharat's first song titled "Slow Motion" features Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The peppy number takes us back to the circus era of the 1960s. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also stars Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover, and will release on June 5.

bharat song slow motion photos
Bharat’s song “Slow Motion” has Salman Khan and Disha Patani sharing screen space for the first time.

Salman Khan is back with his swag in the first song of Bharat titled “Slow Motion”. The peppy number, which is set in the backdrop of a circus, also features Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

While we know Bharat traces Salman’s journey over 50 years, the song takes us to his youthful days, when his character worked in a Russian circus.

The high point of the song is the circus setting. Disha, who plays a trapeze artiste, shows off her dancing skills and also ups the hotness quotient.

Though the lyrics of the song like “Ring leke maine bade wali ek din, tujhe maine kar lena hai win. Phir shaadi hogi babies honge, badalenge hum napkin” make little sense, Salman’s signature style covers up for all the faults.

Watch | Bharat song Slow Motion

Advertising

Sung by Vishal-Shekhar, Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal, “Slow Motion” has been penned by Irshad Kamil.

Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shorff, Sonali Kulkarni and Shashank Arora among others. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is a Hindi adaptation of 2014 South Korean film titled Ode to My Father.

Bharat is set for an Eid release on June 5.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Avengers Endgame box office prediction: Marvel film to earn Rs 50 crore on Day 1
2 Kalank box office collection Day 8: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer struggling to stay afloat
3 Kareena Kapoor on Taimur Ali Khan: He makes me want to work harder every day