Bharat song Chashni teaser: Another Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif love ballad

The makers of Salman Khan starrer Bharat on Tuesday released the teaser of the song “Chashni”. In the 20-second clip of the song, we see Salman and Katrina romance to a love ballad sung by Abhijeet Srivastava.

The song showcases the romance of the two lead characters, Bharat and Kumud. It has been shot at picturesque locales and the song sounds quite promising.

The music of Bharat has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar who have earlier composed for Salman Khan’s Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Sultan’s album featured the popular romantic song “Jag Ghoomeya” and even Tiger Zinda Hai’s “Dil Diyan Gallan” was loved by fans.

Watch Bharat song Chashni teaser here:

This will be the second song released by the makers of Bharat. They had earlier released “Slow Motion” that featured Disha Patani and Salman Khan. The song was set in a Russian circus which, reportedly, marks the beginning of Bharat’s journey in the film.

Bharat marks the third collaboration of Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman. The two have earlier collaborated on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat is an adaptation of the Korean film Ode to My Father and sees Salman Khan playing the same character as he lives through 1960 to 2010. Also starring Tabu, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Bharat is scheduled to release on June 5.