Bharat song Aithey Aa: Katrina Kaif shines in this wedding song

The latest song of Bharat titled Aithey Aa is out. Crooned by Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani, Akasa Singh, Neeti Mohan and Kamaal Khan, the song, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is set in a wedding.

Aithey Aa is set in 1983. Even though the song is set in a wedding, it certainly does not sound like the kind of wedding track that Hindi film music fans are used to. Unlike most songs in Salman Khan films, this song mainly focuses on Katrina Kaif as her character Kumud declares love for Salman Khan’s Bharat.

Penned by Irshad Kamil, the song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Watch Bharat song Aithey Aa here:

This is the third song of Bharat after “Slow Motion” and “Chashni”.

Bharat focuses on the journey of a man and a nation across six decades. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this film is his third collaboration with Salman Khan after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Alongside Salman and Katrina, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Shashank Arora, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi among others.

Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 Korean film Ode To My Father. Produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Bharat releases on June 5.