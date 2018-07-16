Bharat shoot kicks off on July 22 in Mumbai

Bharat: Priyanka Chopra will soon join the rest of the cast and the outdoor schedule will begin in August. Bharat: Priyanka Chopra will soon join the rest of the cast and the outdoor schedule will begin in August.

The shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, starring Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Varun Sharma, is all set to begin this month. Indianexpress.com has exclusive details of the shoot that begins on July 22 in Mumbai.

A source told indianexpress.com, “We begin shooting an important sequence that has a circus set up. Since Ali Abbas Zafar is very specific about the details, he roped in Bulgarian gymnasts who will be performing acrobatic moves in this sequence. We will be shooting with Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. Ali has roped in South Korean action director SeaYoung Oh who has earlier worked with Shah Rukh Khan on Fan.”

Stunt director SeaYoung Oh has also worked on Avengers: Age of Ultron apart from many popular South Korean and English movies. Ali is known to rope in international talent for his projects. In Tiger Zinda Hai, he cast Iranian actor Sajjad Delfrooz and in Sultan, it was American MMA star Tyron Woodley.

Priyanka will soon join the rest of the cast and the outdoor schedule will begin in August. We shall keep you updated on all the developments.

