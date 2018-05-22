Bharat: Tabu joins Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next

Tabu is all set to share screen space with Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani in Bharat. Tabu is all set to share screen space with Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani in Bharat.

After Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani, veteran actor Tabu is all set to join Salman Khan in his upcoming period drama titled Bharat. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father which looked at modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man.

Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to announce the news, “Finally it’s happening , so excited to work with you :) lots of love @tublb :) @Bharat_TheFilm @BeingSalmanKhan @priyankachopra @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover.”

It was earlier revealed that actor Disha Patani will play a trapeze artist in the film. Her sequence is said to be shot as a tribute to legendary Hindi film actor Raj Kapoor. Booked for an Eid 2019 release, Bharat will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.

Though little is known about Tabu’s role in the film, Bharat will supposedly chronicle the struggles of an ordinary man right from the point of India’s Independence in 1947. Tabu and Salman had last shared screen space in the 2014 Sohail Khan film Jai Ho. The duo has also done films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Jeet, Biwi No 1 and others together. As for Tabu and Priyanka, this will mark their first outing together.

Yesterday, Ali Abbas Zafar also announced that the first song for Bharat had begun recording. While popular duo Vishal-Shekhar composed the song, the lyrics were penned by Irshad Kamil. Bharat marks the third collaboration between Vishal-Shekhar, Kamil and Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

In an earlier statement, Zafar told fans more about Bharat and Priyanka’s role in the film, “Bharat is a mature, subtle love story and her character is the soul of the film. She stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Salman in his journey and is the catalyst who triggers what will be a turning point in the plot.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd