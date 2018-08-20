It is work and play for Salman Khan on the sets of Bharat in Malta

Bharat team is have a gala time in Malta. Bharat team is have a gala time in Malta.

The shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover among others, is currently underway in Malta. Going by the photos and videos from the sets, it looks like the Bharat team is have a gala time in the island country. Not just Salman and Zafar, even producer Atul Agnihotri is sharing many photos and videos from the sets.

Besides the film’s shoot, Salman Khan is also getting to spend some quality time with his mother Salma Khan. He shared a video and wrote, “‪Yeh bandhan toh .. pyaar ka bandhan hai #Bharat .”

See video and photo of Salman Khan and his mother Salma Khan:

Salma Khan posed for a photo in Malta.

Salman Khan with his mother Salma Khan.

The Bharat team has been in Malta for almost 20 days now. In a video, Salman was seen taking in the sights and sounds of Malta. It also looks like Salman is trying his hand at photography as he was seen taking photos on the sets of Bharat.

Check out photos and videos from the sets of Bharat in Malta:

"Taking #Bharat forward @aliabbaszafar @Bharat_TheFilm," wrote Atul Agnihotri in the caption.

Salman Khan arrives on the sets of Bharat.

Here is another photo of Bharat team in Malta.

Salman Khan was seen with tourism minister of Malta.

Katrina Kaif has joined the Bharat team in Malta.

Sharing this photo on Instagram, Sunil Grover wrote, "Ahem ahem.. soon posting the final pictures. As they come. Don't keep looking at the photographer only! Btw location is Malta…Shooting for the film Bharat …ya…😎 photographer's photo courtesy Atul Sir. @beingsalmankhan @atulreellife"

Sharing this photo, Salman wrote, "Acchi photo khichne ke liye bahut focus karna padta hai . Actually true for everything in life."

Bharat star Salman turns photographer again.

Atul Agnihotri and Sunil Grover pose for a photo in Malta.

Atul Agnihotri and Ali Abbas Zafar on the sets of Bharat in Malta.

Ali Abbas Zafar shared this photo from Bharat sets.

Atul was also seen posing with Sunil Grover.

Another photo of Salman Khan from Malta.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi who are still to join the team. The film is the third collaboration of Salman and Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Malta is the first international location of the film.

A teaser of the film was also shared on the occasion of Independence Day.

Bharat is slated to be released on Eid next year.

