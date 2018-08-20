It is work and play for Salman Khan on the sets of Bharat in Malta

The shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover among others, is currently underway in Malta. Going by the photos and videos from the sets, it looks like the Bharat team is have a gala time in the island country. Not just Salman and Zafar, even producer Atul Agnihotri is sharing many photos and videos from the sets.
Besides the film’s shoot, Salman Khan is also getting to spend some quality time with his mother Salma Khan. He shared a video and wrote, “Yeh bandhan toh .. pyaar ka bandhan hai #Bharat .”
See video and photo of Salman Khan and his mother Salma Khan:
The Bharat team has been in Malta for almost 20 days now. In a video, Salman was seen taking in the sights and sounds of Malta. It also looks like Salman is trying his hand at photography as he was seen taking photos on the sets of Bharat.
Check out photos and videos from the sets of Bharat in Malta:
Day 19 @beingsalmankhan @bharat_thefilm @aliabbaszafar @katrinakaif #Malta #OnLocation pic.twitter.com/HHEvlKJJ3S
— Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) August 19, 2018
Atul was also seen posing with Sunil Grover.
#onlocation #memories #Malta @bharat_thefilm @beingsalmankhan @aliabbaszafar #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/K9sPJL25oZ
— Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) August 14, 2018
Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi who are still to join the team. The film is the third collaboration of Salman and Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Malta is the first international location of the film.
A teaser of the film was also shared on the occasion of Independence Day.
Kuch Rishte Zameen se hote hai, Aur kuch Khoon se.. Mere Paas Dono Thee ! कुछ रिश्ते ज़मीन से होते है, और कुछ खून से.. मेरे पास दोनो थे !@Bharat_TheFilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife #KatrinaKaif #Tabu @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @norafatehi @nikhilnamit @reellifeprodn @tseries pic.twitter.com/myeyEpWdPx
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 15, 2018
Bharat is slated to be released on Eid next year.
