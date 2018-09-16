Bharat actor Sunil Grover: Salman Khan is an inspirational person who gives every actor full space

Bharat will release in 2019. Bharat will release in 2019.

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover says Salman Khan is an inspirational figure, and he is excited to work with the superstar in Bharat.

“I have grown up watching his films. So when the opportunity came my way, I was a little nervous about it because he is a superstar and I thought how will I manage to match up with him,” Sunil said without divulging anything about his character.

“However, when I started working with him, I realised that he is actually an inspirational person who gives every actor full space. I feel very excited and fortunate to work with him in the film,” he added.

Sunil says “it is interesting that though there is so much riding on him, he moves around with such ease”.

“He is acting in films, doing television, his other production work is going on, but he is always doing something fun with all of us,” he added.

Bharat, being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father. It is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.

At the moment, Sunil is looking forward to the release of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha. It will open on September 28.

Asked whether his popularity as a comedian is creating any obstacles to getting roles of different genres, Sunil said: “I don’t think so. Because when a film comes to me with a role with traces of comedy, I think it is because people love and enjoy me doing such an act. And doing comedy is not an easy thing at all.”

He says he is “certainly not bothered about the genre of my character”.

