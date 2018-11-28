Bharat: After Punjab, Salman and Katrina are busy shooting in New Delhi

The cast and crew of Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, are in New Delhi to shoot for the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

Bina Kak, who is very close to Salman, his Khan-daan and Katrina, recently shared photos on her Instagram account. Bina wrote with a click, “Here you go..with The most #talented#hard working #compassionate #charming KK🌻🌻🌻 @katrinakaif @amritakak.”

The cast and crew also shot in Ludhiana. A crew member had earlier told The Indian Express that the film’s team recreated Wagah Border in Ballowal village in Ludhiana.

Bharat’s producer Atul Agnihotri has been sharing many videos and photos from the film sets. Katrina too had recently shared a photo with her hair stylist and wrote along, “Bhaiya and me in दिल्ली 4 भारत.”

Scroll to see all recent photos and videos from the Delhi sets of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat:

Bharat has so far been shot over various schedules in Mumbai, Delhi, Abu Dhabi, Spain and Malta.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Manav Vij among others and is slated for an Eid release in 2019.