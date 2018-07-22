Bharat: Salman Khan-Ali Abbas Zafar’s film goes on floor

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat will showcase Salman Khan as a daredevil stunt motorcyclist. Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat will showcase Salman Khan as a daredevil stunt motorcyclist.

Salman Khan’s next film Bharat’s shoot is all set to begin from today. The director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to announce the same with a photo of himself and Salman. “So here we are together again…. @Bharat_TheFilm begins its shoot today. May God bless us @BeingSalmanKhan @priyankachopra @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @atulreellife @TSeries,” wrote Ali.

Director-actor duo Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan are collaborating again after the success of Tiger Zinda Hai. And after Race 3, Salman is all set to sway the audience’s heart in an altogether new avatar. Earlier, about the film’s shoot, a source told indianexpress.com, “We begin shooting an important sequence that has a circus set up. Since Ali Abbas Zafar is very specific about the details, he roped in Bulgarian gymnasts who will be performing acrobatic moves in this sequence. We will be shooting with Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. Ali has roped in South Korean action director SeaYoung Oh who had earlier worked with Shah Rukh Khan on Fan.”

Reportedly, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat will showcase him as a daredevil stunt motorcyclist. In the film, he will be working at a circus along with Disha Patani, who’s a trapeze artist. Also, both Salman and Priyanka will be sporting several looks. The team will begin shooting for a circus scene set in the late 60’s. About the same, Ali had shared that the idea is to create an Indian-Russian circus like the one created for Mera Naam Joker. For the same, many performers will be flown down.

Other than Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Bharat also stars Tabu, Sunil Grover, Varun Sharma and Aasif Sheikh. Priyanka will soon join the rest of the cast and the outdoor schedule will begin in August.

