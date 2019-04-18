Salman Khan’s Bharat resembles Chulbul Pandey of Dabangg in new poster of Bharat

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is a naval officer in the latest poster of his Eid release Bharat. With that thin-lined moustache and sunglasses, the actor reminds us of Chulbul Pandey of Dabangg. Katrina Kaif too sports a new look. Unlike the previous one, here the ‘Madam Sir’ is seen in a more traditional avatar as she dons a salwar-kurta. But her attitude is the same, that of a strong and powerful woman who probably plays an army officer in the movie.

The new poster takes us back to the year 1984. Also, this poster hints at the patriotic tone of the film. Salman shared it with the hashtag #BharatKoSalaam. He captioned it as, “Meri Mitti. Mera Desh!”

Until now, the makers have unveiled three other looks of Salman – an old man, a miner and a young man.

The trailer of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat will be released on April 24.

Bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Bharat has an ensemble cast including actors like Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and others. The film is an official remake of Korean film An Ode To My Father. It depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man.

Shot across Mumbai, Delhi, Abu Dhabi, Spain and Malta, Bharat will hit theaters on June 5.