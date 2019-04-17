Bharat poster: Salman Khan introduces ‘Bharat Ka Junoon’ Katrina Kaif

After Disha Patani, the latest poster of Salman Khan’s upcoming period drama Bharat introduces ‘Madam Sir’ Katrina Kaif. While Salman still takes centre stage in the poster, it’s difficult to take your eyes off Katrina. Clad in a white shirt and khaki pants, the actor’s attitude exudes power and authority.

Salman appears in the avatar of a miner. He is seen with a thin lined moustache as opposed to his clean-shaven look in the previous poster. The latest poster of the film depicts another decade of Bharat’s life.

However, Katrina Kaif’s look is starkly different from the photo she shared on Instagram a couple of days ago. There, the actor wore a saree with her hair tied in a loose bun. Along with the photo she had written, “#Bharat 10 days to trailer”.

Sharing the first look poster of Katrina, Salman Khan tweeted, “Aur phir humare zindagi mein aayi ‘Madam Sir’😉 #KatrinaKaif #BharatKaJunoon.” The hashtag #BharatKaJunoon draws special attention to Katrina’s character about which nothing has been revealed yet. If reports are to be believed, just like Salman, Katrina will also appear in five different looks as the story travels from the 1960s to 2010.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat will hit the screens on June 5. It also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. The trailer of the movie will release on April 24.