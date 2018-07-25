Peter Dinklage look-alike Tariq Mir shoots for Salman Khan’s Bharat, see photo

Bharat features Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover among others in significant roles. Bharat features Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover among others in significant roles.

Salman Khan has started working on his next project, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat. Recently, his look from the movie was revealed by his stylist Ashley Rebello. And now, Rebello has taken to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage look-alike, Tariq Mir.

Mir has been roped in the movie for his close resemblance to the Hollywood star. He will be seen in a few circus sequences. However, he has no speaking parts in the movie. Rebello shared a photo with a caption that read, “Just see who I am with, on the sets of Bharat, #style #costumes #clothes #films, the game is on.”

Bharat went on floors on July 22. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar had shared the news on Twitter with a post that read, ” So here we are together again…. @Bharat_TheFilm begins its shoot today. May God bless us @BeingSalmanKhan @priyankachopra @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @atulreellife @TSeries.”

Tariq Mir on the sets of Salman Khan’s Bharat. Tariq Mir on the sets of Salman Khan’s Bharat.

Atul Agnihotri visited the sets of Salman Khan’s Bharat. Atul Agnihotri visited the sets of Salman Khan’s Bharat.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar on the sets of Bharat. Director Ali Abbas Zafar on the sets of Bharat.

Bharat is an official remake of the South Korean movie Ode to My Father. According to reports, Salman will be sporting several looks in the film due to the movie’s script. “We begin shooting an important sequence that has a circus set up. Since Ali Abbas Zafar is very specific about the details, he roped in Bulgarian gymnasts who will be performing acrobatic moves in this sequence. We will be shooting with Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover,” a source had earlier revealed to indianexpress.com.

The makers will start shooting a song featuring Salman and Disha Patani from July 26. Bharat features Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover among others in significant roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd