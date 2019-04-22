Bharat trailer: Salman Khan promises a dhamakedar Eid

The trailer of Salman Khan starrer Bharat is out, and it promises an entertaining tale of a colourful life led by Salman Khan’s character Bharat. The makers released the trailer on Monday, two days ahead of the scheduled release.

The trailer begins with the voiceover of Salman, who informs the audience that his journey had begun around the same time the nation got its independence. “People think a middle-class elderly man must have led such a boring life, but that is not the truth at all,” says Salman.

Soon, we catch a glimpse of Disha Patani’s character Radha who presumably is a trapeze artist in Bharat. Salman too is introduced as a kind of a stuntman in the same circus in a few shots shown at the beginning of the clip. However, the action soon shifts and jumps to the year when Bharat meets Katrina Kaif’s Madam Sir. A romance ensues.

Watch Bharat trailer

Later, in the promo, we also see Jackie Shroff and even Sunil Grover is seen as Salman’s best friend in the video. The vibrant tone of the trailer turns serious when we see that our hero is presented with a conflict which is bigger than himself.

Bharat is the official remake of the hit Korean film Ode to My Father. The film’s storyline will see Salman in several never-seen-before avatars.

Apart from Salman, Bharat features Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff, among others, in pivotal roles. The movie is slated for a June 5 release.