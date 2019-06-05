Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
152 (32.4)
Afghanistan
vs
201 (36.5)
Sri Lanka
Full Scorecard Commentary
Bharat movie review and release LIVE UPDATEShttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/bharat-movie-review-and-release-live-updates-5764008/

Bharat movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Bharat movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

salman khan katrina kaif stills in bharat
Bharat movie review and release live updates: The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film has hit the screens.

Salman Khan has kept the Eid weekend to himself yet again, this time giving his fans, his next big-ticket film – Bharat. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is a remake of the 2014 South Korean movie, Ode to My Father, and also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi among others.

Bharat happens to be Salman and Ali’s third collaboration after their previous blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film, which was previously signed by Priyanka Chopra, had Katrina coming onboard after the Quantico star walked out of the project owing to her wedding to Nick Jonas last year.

Speaking on Priyanka’s decision, Salman Khan had recently said in a group interview, “Priyanka was very keen on doing this film. We thought it was Katrina. But Katrina had just done Tiger Zinda Hai with me. (Also) Ali thought that ‘woh Hindustani role hai.’ (It is an Indian role) So, I said, ‘Kamaal hai yaar! Tumhari dost hai, itna kaam kiya hai. (She is your friend and has done so much work) You don’t have confidence that she will be able to pull off a Hindustani role’.”

“Then Ali told me that Priyanka had called him and said she wanted to do this movie. Then her marriage thing happened, so she choose to take a very brave, bold and amazing step. Usually, people would have fights in their houses. Boyfriends and girlfriends might fight. Female actors might leave husbands for Bharat (laughs). But she did the right thing. She got married because she wanted. And Katrina got what she wanted,” Salman added.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan starrer Bharat.

'Salman Khan is at his best'

Former Viacom18 COO Raj Nayak posted on Twitter, "Watched #bharat @BeingSalmanKhan is at his best. @KatrinaKaifFB steals the show with her brilliant performance. Beautifully directed by @aliabbaszafar. @WhoSunilGrover & @satishkaushik2 showcase how talented they are. Paisa Vasool BLOCKBUSTER ! @itsBhushanKumar #EidMubarak"

On Neha Dhupia’s show BFFs with Vogue season 3, Katrina Kaif also got candid about stepping into Priyanka Chopra’s shoes in Bharat. She said, "I saw a character in Bharat that I had not done before and a character which was not written for me. It was the best thing. Ali knows me so well that when he writes a Tiger Zinda Hai, he writes it for me and in doing so, without him knowing, he is writing the story around me. In Bharat, the entire character was constructed for someone else and you had to become that. It is the character in which you have to be bang on or you are all over the place. So, for me, it was a challenge and I took it on as a goal. It turned out to be the best experience."

Speaking more about getting to play Kumud Rain in Bharat, Katrina said, "I am so happy. Bharat has been one of the most fulfilling and learning experiences for me as an actor because of the people I was working with, the kind of people that came into my life because of the film, the kind of coaches and the people I sat with for hours, days and weeks. And the part (the role of Kumud Raina aka Madam Sir) means so much to me. It is the best thing I could have asked for."

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Salman Khan’s Bharat to be affected by India vs South Africa World Cup match?
2 Sunil Grover: A film like Bharat is not made every day
3 Satish Kaushik: I haven’t discussed Tere Naam 2 with Salman Khan yet