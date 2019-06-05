Bharat movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Salman Khan has kept the Eid weekend to himself yet again, this time giving his fans, his next big-ticket film – Bharat. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is a remake of the 2014 South Korean movie, Ode to My Father, and also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi among others.

Bharat happens to be Salman and Ali’s third collaboration after their previous blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film, which was previously signed by Priyanka Chopra, had Katrina coming onboard after the Quantico star walked out of the project owing to her wedding to Nick Jonas last year.

Speaking on Priyanka’s decision, Salman Khan had recently said in a group interview, “Priyanka was very keen on doing this film. We thought it was Katrina. But Katrina had just done Tiger Zinda Hai with me. (Also) Ali thought that ‘woh Hindustani role hai.’ (It is an Indian role) So, I said, ‘Kamaal hai yaar! Tumhari dost hai, itna kaam kiya hai. (She is your friend and has done so much work) You don’t have confidence that she will be able to pull off a Hindustani role’.”

“Then Ali told me that Priyanka had called him and said she wanted to do this movie. Then her marriage thing happened, so she choose to take a very brave, bold and amazing step. Usually, people would have fights in their houses. Boyfriends and girlfriends might fight. Female actors might leave husbands for Bharat (laughs). But she did the right thing. She got married because she wanted. And Katrina got what she wanted,” Salman added.