‘Bharat Milap’: Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor reunion is now a viral photo

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have been friends for a long time. (Photo: Ranveer, Deep Veer Fan page/Instagram)

Good friends and co-actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor met on Wednesday after a long gap. The reunion ended in a warm picture that the Bollywood stars shared on their social media handles.

The black-and-white photo has Ranveer holding Arjun tightly in a hug as he plants a kiss on his cheeks. The latter is seen grinning, overwhelmed at receiving so much affection. Ranveer wrote, ‘Bharat Milap’ on the photo, adding a heart and evil-eye emojis on it. He even used Arjun‘s latest film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’s title track on the story.

Paparazzis even spotted Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh on a ride in the latter’s car. Before picking up his friend, Singh went live on Instagram as he drove back home from a shoot.

Arjun and Ranveer have been friends for a long time and starred in Gunday together. They often shower love on social media, addressing each other as ‘baba’.

In an interview last year, Arjun had elaborated on his bromance with Ranveer and said he feels he is Deepika Padukone’s ‘souten’. “He still gatecrashes my dubbing, sends long voice messages after watching my songs and kisses me on the cheeks. Our connection remains unaffected. I tell Deepika [Padukone, Singh’s wife] that I am her souten. We have been consistently warm,” Arjun told Mid Day.

On the work front, Ranveer is looking forward to the release of sports drama 83, where he plays the legendary Kapil Dev. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Shankar’s Anniyan remake in the pipeline.

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently basking at the acclaim of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardaar Ka Grandson, will be seen in Bhoot Police, along with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.