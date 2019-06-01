Movies in June: Bharat, Kabir Singh and others

In the month of May, Bollywood filmmakers failed to deliver a pleasant experience at the movies. Now, June looks better as one of the three Khans of Bollywood, Salman Khan is here with his much-awaited period drama, Bharat. Along with it, trailblazers Taapsee Pannu and Shahid Kapoor also have their films releasing this month.

Check out the list of Bollywood films releasing in June:

1. Bharat: June 5

Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat marks the journey of a nation through the experiences of a man named Bharat. Salman Khan plays the titular role in the movie and Katrina Kaif is also said to be playing a significant role. Along with them, the film also stars Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Shashank Arora and Tabu among others. It is an official remake of the 2014 South Korean blockbuster Ode to My Father. Music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar have composed the music for the movie.

2. Khamoshi: June 14

Starring Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia, Khamoshi is a horror drama helmed by Chakri Toleti. The Vashu Bhagnani production also stars Bhumika Chawla and Sanjay Suri in supporting roles. The trailer of the movie suggests that it is a spine-chilling thriller where Tamannaah’s character is a trustee of a huge property which she plans to donate. But she is stopped by many people and is eventually trapped inside her own house. Now if she will be able to save herself or not will be known on June 14 when the film releases in the theaters.

3. Game Over: June 14

The psychological thriller starring Taapsee Pannu is directed by Ashwin Saravana. The film is releasing in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. From the trailer, Game Over looks promising. The official description of the movie reads, “Swapna, a game designer, who is on a turbulent road to recovery from an incident that scarred her deeply, finds herself in the hands of an evil force that has been committing crimes of unspeakable evil in the city. On a fateful night, Swapna has to contend with the dark forces outside and within. Game Over is a saga of grit, passion and courage that illustrates a thrilling, dark and surreal journey of a girl who has lost everything but hope.”

4. Kabir Singh: June 21

A remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster, Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh has Shahid Kapoor playing the titular role. The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original movie. It revolves around Kabir Singh (Shahid) who is a surgeon with anger issues. Kabir falls in love with a medical college student Preeti (Kiara Advani). However, the two separate turning Kabir into an alcoholic.