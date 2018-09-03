Bharat: Jackie Shroff to play Salman Khan’s father, director Ali Abbas Zafar confirms

Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar himself confirmed Jackie Shroff’s role in Salman Khan starrer. Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar himself confirmed Jackie Shroff’s role in Salman Khan starrer.

Salman Khan starrer Bharat has added a new member in its cast. The makers of this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial have roped in actor Jackie Shroff to play Salman’s father in the period film. Ali himself confirmed the role of the senior actor.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared in a statement, “We met Jaggu da in London and discussed his dates and looks. I have wanted to work with him for a long time as I feel he is the perfect amalgamation of a star and actor. I was very glad as Jackie sir instantly agreed with the story to do the film in just 20 mins of narration.”

Bharat, that spans over 60 years, depicts the eternal bond shared by a father and son. It boasts of an ensemble cast with names like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Jackie Shroff.

The team, which recently concluded its second schedule in Malta, has been sharing pictures from the sets piquing the interest of the audience for the much anticipated film.

Bharat shot for a grand circus sequence in the first schedule with a song choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The film showcases Disha Patani as a trapeze artist and involves action sequences and stunts with fire for which the actor geared up for months before the film went on floors.

Pictures of Salman Khan doing daredevil stunts on a motorbike amidst a ring of fire in the circus set up added to the excitement of the film. Recently, Salman shared a still featuring himself and Katrina from the film too.

Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar have yet again blocked the Eid weekend for Bharat, after the 2016 blockbuster Sultan. The hit director-actor duo will be marking a hattrick with Bharat after their last outing Tiger Zinda Hai.

