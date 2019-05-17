Bharat is not a pseudo-intellectual film: Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan on Friday said he has learned a lot from the debacle of his 2017 Eid release Tubelight, and has made sure Bharat is a ‘full-on entertainer’.

Bharat, an official adaptation of Korean drama An Ode To My Father, has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. In the film, Salman plays Bharat whose own journey runs parallel to that of independent India.

At the launch of Bharat song “Zinda”, Salman said that while Bharat’s story is extremely emotional, the film has all the elements of an entertainer. His comment came after the film’s co-producer Bhushan Kumar said the team was moved by the emotions in the original film and wanted to do something similar with Bharat.

Interrupting Bhushan, the actor said, “They are going wrong. There came a very emotional film on Eid (referring to Tubelight).”

As the journalists laughed, Salman smiled and continued, “So, this one has much more entertainment than that. Considering (what happened to) that film, we have added a lot of entertaining factors in Bharat. Emotions are less, but the plot is very strong. It’s a full-on entertainer.”

Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, was a tear-jerker about the separation of two brothers (Salman and Sohail Khan).

Throughout the event, the 53-year-old superstar stressed on the fact that Bharat is as commercial as a family entertainer can get. He went on to say that the film is “not all about great writing, the one made for critics.”

“The film’s name is Bharat so that kind of respect, grandeur is required. Production and writing wise we have tried our level best. It’s not a pseudo-intellectual film that is written well and made for critics. It’s made for the audience. It has romance, music, masti and commitment of a man to his family,” Salman said.

Bharat, also starring Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover, will hit screens on June 5.