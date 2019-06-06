Bharat has its soul in the right place: Ali Abbas Zafar

Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, has earned Rs 42.30 crore on day one. The period drama has become the highest Bollywood opener of the year and has left its director Ali Abbas Zafar overwhelmed.

Zafar said in a statement, “We always wanted to make a film for the entire country to come and celebrate the spirit of Eid and the first day only validates our intent and effort to make a film that India can be truly entertained by.”

In the film, Salman plays Bharat whose own journey runs parallel to that of independent India. Bharat also stars Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and others.

While the film opened to mixed reviews, die-hard Salman Khan fans have heaped praise on the film. “It is humbling to be showered this kind of love. I have tried to present Salman Khan in a totally new light and as a totally new hero with Bharat and I am ecstatic that audiences have liked our attempt to make Bharat a thoroughly entertaining joyride that also has its soul in the right place,” Ali Abbas Zafar said as he thanked the audience for all the love.

He added, “Bharat is a true blue Hindi film that we all love to see and enjoy with our friends and families. It gives me immense joy seeing the lovely reactions of people in theaters.”

Bharat marks Salman Khan’s third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar after Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).