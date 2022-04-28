Bharat Ek Khoj actor Salim Ghouse passes away due to cardiac arrest

Film and TV actor Salim Ghouse passed away on Thursday in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 70. The last rites of the actor were performed early on Thursday morning.

Salim Ghouse’s wife Anita Salim confirmed her husband’s death. She told indianexpress.com that after experiencing pain in his chest on Wednesday night, he passed away on Thursday morning due to a cardiac arrest.

She said, “We took him to Kokilaben Hospital last night, and he passed away this morning. He hated grieving and wanted life to go on. He didn’t suffer, he wouldn’t have liked being dependent on anyone. He was a man with a lot of self-respect. He was a multifaceted actor, a martial artist, an actor, a director and a lovely chef in the kitchen.”

The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi condoled the death and tweeted, “Pehli baar #SalimGhouse Sahab ko tv serial #Subah mein dekha tha! Aur unka kaam behadd laajavaab laga tha !! Unki awaaz ❤️❤️.”

Ghouse started his acting journey in 1978 with the movie Swarg Narak, following which he featured in films like Chakra (1981), Saaransh (1984), Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho! (1984), and several others.

The other films where Ghouse played prominent parts include Manthan, Kalyug, Trikal, Aghaat, Drohi, Thiruda Thiruda, Sardari Begum, Koyla, Soldier, Aks, and several others.

Ghouse was also a known face in the television industry. He essayed the roles of Rama, Krishna and Tipu Sultan in Shyam Benegal’s TV Series Bharat Ek Khoj. He was also a part of the sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya (1988).

A renowned name in the theatre circuit, Salim Ghouse also had a few international projects to his credits including Kim, The Perfect Murder, The Deceivers, The Maharaja’s Daughter and Getting Personal.