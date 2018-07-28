Bharat: Disha Patani introduces Radha

Disha Patani will soon be seen in the Salman Khan starrer Bharat Disha Patani will soon be seen in the Salman Khan starrer Bharat

Bollywood actor Disha Patani recently took to social media site Instagram to reveal an important detail about her character in the Salman Khan starrer Bharat. In the photo shared by the actor, she is seen holding up a piece of garment that says Radha, evidently her character’s name in the much-anticipated movie. The caption of the picture read, “#Bharat.”

Disha, who was last seen in the movie Baaghi 2, had said in an interview with IANS a while ago that she feels lucky to be a part of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. “I feel lucky to be a part of Bharat. I think it’s a blessing from God and the love and support of my family and followers that I am getting to do some good and interesting work. Eventually, everything depends on your hard work. So, if you work hard, then everything will be fine in your life.”

According to reports, Disha is playing a trapeze artist and is presently shooting for a dance sequence with Salman for the film. Bharat has also been in the news as the director Ali Abbas Zafar had shared a while ago that Priyanka Chopra will no longer be a part of the film, tweeting a post which said, “Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life.” The director had also tweeted sharing that he will soon be announcing the leading lady of the movie.

Bharat stars Salman Khan, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi, among others in pivotal roles.

