Disha Patani is excited to play a trapeze artist in Salman Khan’s Bharat

Salman Khan and Disha Patani to star together in Bharat. Salman Khan and Disha Patani to star together in Bharat.

After Baaghi 2, Disha Patani is all set to share screen space with Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming period drama Bharat. Disha will be seen portraying the role of a trapeze artist in the 1960s.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar plans to pay a tribute to legendary actor Raj Kapoor with the sequence. Revealing more details about the thought behind the role, a source close to the film said, “Raj Kapoor is a legend and Mera Naam Joker is one of his most memorable films. Since his younger days, Ali has been a huge fan of him and with Bharat, he wishes to pay an ode to the veteran actor and his fondest memory of Raj Kapoor”.

Welcoming Disha Patani to the cast, director Ali Abbas Zafar also said, “I’m happy to welcome Disha on board. She is a promising star. For Bharat, we needed someone who was very athletic and yet possessed a kind of vulnerable beauty and Disha perfectly fit the bill. The pairing of Salman and Disha in the set up of a 60s circus is going to be very unusual and exciting.”

Sharing her excitement about the role, Disha said, “I am very excited to be a part of Bharat. It is like a dream come true to get an opportunity to work with Salman sir. I cannot wait to begin my journey with the entire Bharat team, Atul sir and Ali Abbas sir, whose work I have been a big fan of.”

The actress also took to her social media to announce, “Looking forward to step into the shoes of a #TrapezeArtiste .. Thank you for this challenge @BeingSalmanKhan @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @priyankachopra #Bharat it is!!”

Also starring Priyanka Chopra and comedian Sunil Grover in pivotal roles, Bharat has been booked for an Eid 2019 release. The film is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father which looked at modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man. Bharat will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd