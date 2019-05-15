Toggle Menu
Most challenging part of Bharat was shooting the Partition sequences: Ali Abbas Zafarhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/bharat-director-ali-abbas-zafar-shooting-partition-sequences-photos-salman-khan-5729050/

Most challenging part of Bharat was shooting the Partition sequences: Ali Abbas Zafar

Director Ali Abbas Zafar said the soul of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat lies in keeping the humanity intact during the Partition of 1947.

Shooting Partition sequences Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar
Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat is slated to release on June 5. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram)

Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar on Wednesday said filming Partition sequences in the Salman Khan-fronted film was the “most challenging part” of the shoot.

The film, which is scheduled to release on June 5, is a remake of 2014 Korean drama Ode To My Father.

Ali said the soul of the film lies in keeping the humanity intact in the middle of chaos during Partition 1947.

“Partition was the most challenging part of @Bharat_TheFilm shoot, to recreate the scale of this defining moment of history and to keep the emotions Zinda (alive) in the middle of that chaos… is the soul of an extraordinary journey of an ordinary man #BHARAT,” the director wrote on Twitter.

Ali, who has previously worked with Salman in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, also shared some photographs from the film sets.

Advertising

The film is touted to be the journey of a country and also a person, both of whom go by the name of Bharat.

It features Salman, 53, in several looks, depicting the changing decades.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Sonali Kulkarni, Jackie Shroff and Tabu.

Bharat is slated to be released on June 5.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Khamoshi trailer: Prabhudheva terrorises Tamannaah Bhatia
2 Nikitin Dheer joins Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi
3 Producer Sajid Nadiadwala joins Ranveer Singh starrer '83