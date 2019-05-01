Bharat song Chashni: Salman Khan is hopelessly in love with Katrina Kaif

Believe Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to brighten up the screen every time they come together. Their crackling chemistry has made them one of the most sought after on-screen couples. And, their latest track “Chashni Song” from upcoming film Bharat has established it even further.

In the song, Salman announces himself to be a Dilip Kumar fan and addresses Katrina as his Saira Banu. Further, we see him smitten by Katrina. He leaves no chance to steal a glance of his Madam Sir (Katrina).

The song, in the voice of Abhijeet Srivastava, is all love, mush and romance. Composed by Vishal and Shekhar and penned by Irshad Kamil, the soothing number is set in 1974. The picturesque locales make the song a visual treat.

Watch Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Chashni song from Bharat

This is the fifth time that Salman and Katrina are coming together on the silver screen. Earlier, the duo has shared screen space in Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Partner, Yuvraaj and Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya.

Bharat, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, revolves around Salman’s character Bharat and is the story of a nation from 1960 to 2010. It also stars Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni among others.

Bharat releases on June 5.