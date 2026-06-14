Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut starrer witnesses 45% growth

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut’s latest release, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, showed signs of improvement at the box office on its second day after opening to modest numbers on Friday.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film witnessed a positive trend at the box office on Day 2, collecting an estimated Rs 1.45 crore net, which represents a 45% growth over its Day 1 collection of Rs 1 crore. The film’s total gross collection stands at Rs 2.93 crore.

The healthy jump in earnings reflects improved audience turnout on Saturday. On Day 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata registered an overall 22.03% occupancy across India. The film began the day with a modest 6.08% occupancy in the morning shows but witnessed steady growth as the day progressed. Afternoon shows recorded 22.38% occupancy, while evening shows improved further to 25.54%. The highest audience turnout was seen during the night shows, which clocked an impressive 29.92% occupancy.