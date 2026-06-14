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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut starrer witnesses 45% growth
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’s total gross collection stands at Rs 2.93 crore.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut’s latest release, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, showed signs of improvement at the box office on its second day after opening to modest numbers on Friday.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film witnessed a positive trend at the box office on Day 2, collecting an estimated Rs 1.45 crore net, which represents a 45% growth over its Day 1 collection of Rs 1 crore. The film’s total gross collection stands at Rs 2.93 crore.
The healthy jump in earnings reflects improved audience turnout on Saturday. On Day 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata registered an overall 22.03% occupancy across India. The film began the day with a modest 6.08% occupancy in the morning shows but witnessed steady growth as the day progressed. Afternoon shows recorded 22.38% occupancy, while evening shows improved further to 25.54%. The highest audience turnout was seen during the night shows, which clocked an impressive 29.92% occupancy.
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The film received another boost on Saturday when it was declared tax-free in Haryana by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
During an interaction with the media, CM Saini said, “I have said that such motivational films, which inspire us, should be watched by all of us. We will declare this ‘tax-free’ in Haryana because this inspires us and makes us feel our duties.”
Reacting to the development, Kangana Ranaut told reporters, “The Haryana CM has done a good job in empowering women in the state. Likewise, he has now given us the opportunity by making our film tax-free so that it can reach every citizen of Haryana.”
Directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata highlights a lesser-known chapter of the 26/11 attacks, focusing on the bravery, humanity, and sacrifice displayed by medical professionals during one of India’s darkest nights. The film’s performance over Sunday will now determine whether it can build on its current momentum and post a respectable opening weekend total.
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