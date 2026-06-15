Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 3: At Rs 4.25 cr, Kangana’s latest earns less than half of Emergency

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut‘s latest film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata received decent reviews from critics. At the box office too, the film’s collection has been growing positively, but commercially this doesn’t seem to be the best performing projects from Kangana yet. According to a report in Sacnilk, on Sunday, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata saw 24.1 percent growth in its collection; the film earned Rs 1.80 crores across 1914 shows.

While Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata continues to earn in single digits, it closed its opening weekend with a net collection of Rs 4.25 crores, and its gross collection at Rs 5.09 crores. Kangana’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata clashes with Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga and Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor. While Main Vapaas Aaunga collected Rs 5.50 crores net in India in three days, Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor trails behind the Friday releases with Rs 3.45 crores net in India.

Also Read: Kangana’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata: Meet the braveheart nurse who saved 20 women during 26/11

While Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is on an upward ascent, the film trails behind Kangana’s last release Emergency. However, it has performed slightly better than Kangana’s 2023 film Tejas. As per Sacnilk, Emergency had earned Rs 4.25 crores on its day 3; the film had closed its opening weekend with a net total of Rs 10.35 crores. Kangana Ranaut’s 2023 film Tejas, however, had started seeing a drop in its collection right from the third day. The film had earned Rs 1.20 crores on its third day, taking its net total to Rs 3.75 crores.

While the growth is a positive sign for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, what also gives the film a push is that it was recently declared tax-free in Haryana by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Talking to the media, CM Saini said, “I have said that such motivational films, which inspire us, should be watched by all of us. We will declare this ‘tax-free’ in Haryana because this inspires us and makes us feel our duties.” Kangana Ranaut also welcomed this decision and told the media during an event, “The Haryana CM has done a good job in empowering women in the state. Likewise, he has now given us the opportunity by making our film tax-free so that it can reach every citizen of Haryana.”

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata occupancy

Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Vidhata’s overall occupancy also improved drastically compared to Saturday. The film’s overall occupancy on Saturday was 22.03 percent. On Sunday, the film’s overall occupancy jumped to 28.44 percent, with afternoon and evening shows performing very well. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata saw a 70 percent occupancy in Chennai with seven shows. With 31 shows, the film’s occupancy in Hyderabad was 45.3 percent; in Bengaluru, it was 32.3 percent with 50 shows. In Mumbai, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’s occupancy was 29.5 percent with 143 shows, while in Delhi-NCR, Kangana Ranaut’s film saw an occupancy of 18.5 percent with 225 shows.

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Manoj Tapadia Bharahas has directed Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film highlights the bravery and humanity displayed by nurses during the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role along with Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Asha Shelar, and Priya Arun Berde in important roles. The film released in theaters on 12th June 2026.