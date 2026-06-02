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Bharat Bhagya Vidhata trailer: Kangana Ranaut leads fight to save patients during 26/11
Bharat Bhagya Vidhata trailer; Kangana Ranaut stars as a nurse in Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, based on the true story of hospital workers during the 26/11 attacks.
Bharat Bhagya Vidhata trailer: The makers of Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata have unveiled the film’s trailer, offering a glimpse into the extraordinary courage displayed by hospital workers during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The promo highlights the tense events that unfolded inside Cama and Albless Hospital as staff members risked their own lives to protect hundreds of patients.
What does the Bharat Bhagya Vidhata trailer show?
The trailer of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata begins by showing the hectic and often thankless lives of the staff at Mumbai’s Cama Hospital. Along with handling patients, they also deal with family expectations and a lack of appreciation for their work. Kangana Ranaut’s character sums up their frustration when she says, “When your own family doesn’t respect you, what can you expect from outsiders?” Their everyday struggles take a dramatic turn when news arrives of a terrorist attack at the nearby CSMT station, and injured and frightened people start pouring into the hospital.
As the situation worsens, hospital officials try to follow rules and procedures, but Kangana’s character questions whether such protocols matter during a terror attack. With the hospital full of newborn babies, pregnant women and vulnerable patients, the staff decide to stay back despite the danger. When the attackers enter the hospital and the power goes out, the nurses are forced to protect patients, move the injured and keep critical services running in the dark. The trailer turns into an intense survival drama, highlighting the courage and determination of healthcare workers caught in an unimaginable crisis.
Bharat Bhagya Vidhata to clash with Main Vaapas Aaunga
The makers had previously unveiled Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’s first poster while announcing its June 12 release date. However, the film will face stiff competition at the box office, with several Hindi films also scheduled to hit theatres on the same day. These include Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Governor: The Silent Saviour, and Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.
About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
Inspired by true events, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tells the story of hospital workers who safeguarded nearly 400 patients during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at Cama and Albless Hospital.
Speaking about the film, Kangana Ranaut told Variety India, “We often celebrate loud heroism, but real courage is quieter – it shows up, stays back, and takes responsibility. ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ is an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity – of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself. This is desh bhakti (patriotism) in its purest form, where duty becomes action. I’m honored to be part of a story that salutes those who held the city together in its toughest moments, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen on 12th June.”
Besides Kangana Ranaut, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata also features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amruta Namdev and Esha Dey in key roles. The film has been directed by Manoj Taparia and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, PEN Studios and Paramhans Creations. It is set to hit the theatres on June 12.
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