Bharat Bhagya Vidhata trailer: Kangana Ranaut leads fight to save patients during 26/11

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata trailer: The makers of Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata have unveiled the film’s trailer, offering a glimpse into the extraordinary courage displayed by hospital workers during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The promo highlights the tense events that unfolded inside Cama and Albless Hospital as staff members risked their own lives to protect hundreds of patients.

What does the Bharat Bhagya Vidhata trailer show?

The trailer of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata begins by showing the hectic and often thankless lives of the staff at Mumbai’s Cama Hospital. Along with handling patients, they also deal with family expectations and a lack of appreciation for their work. Kangana Ranaut’s character sums up their frustration when she says, “When your own family doesn’t respect you, what can you expect from outsiders?” Their everyday struggles take a dramatic turn when news arrives of a terrorist attack at the nearby CSMT station, and injured and frightened people start pouring into the hospital.