Bharat Bhagya Vidhata box office day 1: Kangana Ranaut waits for a hit, film earns Rs 1 cr

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata box office day 1: Despite receiving positive word of mouth, Kangana Ranaut’s latest film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata managed to earn only Rs 1 crore on its opening day across 2,181 shows, registering an occupancy of 11%. According to Sacnilk, the Manoj Tapadia directorial was allotted 301 shows in Delhi-NCR and around 171 shows in Mumbai. The film, which also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and Esha Dey, released alongside Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga and Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor, with all three films posting largely similar opening-day numbers.

Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, collected Rs 1.15 crore across 2,302 shows with an occupancy of 11%, while Governor, helmed by Chinmay D Mandlekar, earned Rs 90 lakh from 1,427 shows, recording a slightly better occupancy of 15%.