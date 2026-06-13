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Bharat Bhagya Vidhata box office day 1: Kangana Ranaut waits for a hit, film earns Rs 1 cr
Bharat Bhagya Vidhata box office day 1: The film managed to earn only Rs 1 crore on its opening day across 2,181 shows, registering an occupancy of 11%.
Bharat Bhagya Vidhata box office day 1: Despite receiving positive word of mouth, Kangana Ranaut’s latest film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata managed to earn only Rs 1 crore on its opening day across 2,181 shows, registering an occupancy of 11%. According to Sacnilk, the Manoj Tapadia directorial was allotted 301 shows in Delhi-NCR and around 171 shows in Mumbai. The film, which also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and Esha Dey, released alongside Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga and Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor, with all three films posting largely similar opening-day numbers.
Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, collected Rs 1.15 crore across 2,302 shows with an occupancy of 11%, while Governor, helmed by Chinmay D Mandlekar, earned Rs 90 lakh from 1,427 shows, recording a slightly better occupancy of 15%.
Kangana Ranaut has not delivered a box-office success since her 2015 hit Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Over the past 11 years, she has appeared in 12 films, most of which failed to make a significant impact commercially, including ambitious projects such as Thalaivii and Emergency. While several of her films, including Simran and Rangoon, were appreciated by critics, they struggled to attract audiences in large numbers.
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Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Emergency, which opened to Rs 2.5 crore at the box office and went on to collect Rs 23.81 crore during its theatrical run. Despite generating considerable buzz ahead of its release, the political drama failed to translate that attention into strong box-office numbers.
It remains to be seen whether Bharat Bhaagya Vidhata can capitalise on its positive reviews and gain momentum over the weekend. Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film is produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films in association with Pen Movies. The film is inspired by the heroic events that unfolded at Mumbai’s Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attakcs.
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