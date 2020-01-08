Follow Us:
Film, TV shoots unaffected despite Bharat Bandh

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) said all its members were at work as usual and nothing was hampered because of the strike.

Published: January 8, 2020
film shooting india Members of 10 Central trade unions on Wednesday went on a one-day nationwide strike. (Photo: Express Archives)

Film and TV shoots remained unaffected despite the nationwide strike called by trade unions on Wednesday.

“We have nothing to do with the strike. Our members and everyone is at work as usual. Films and TV are 100 per cent on smoothly without any hindrance,” B N Tiwari, president of FWICE told PTI.

Members of 10 Central trade unions on Wednesday went on a one-day nationwide strike against the “anti-labour” policies of the government.

