You have to continuously deliver in Bollywood: Katrina Kaif

Actor Katrina Kaif is, perhaps, going through the best phase of her career, where the validation as an artiste is not dependent on the box office collections of her films but on the strength of her performances. Weighing in on the positive reviews for her work in her last two movies – Zero and Bharat – Katrina says it is great to be in this phase but she doesn’t want to get too attached to it.

During a group interview, Katrina was asked how did she look at her transformation as an actor – from the time when she was criticised a lot for her performances to today when she holds her own in the presence of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan (Zero) and Salman Khan (Bharat).

Katrina Kaif said, “I have been asked this question so many times during Bharat promotions that I went online and I felt I wanted to check (reviews). At that time in my career, everything moved so fast and there was no digital, so it wasn’t like it was constantly fed back to you. They (the reviews) came in the paper and were gone. I went online and checked reviews of Namastey London and New York, and the reviews were very good for me.”

“I started to think why do people have this perception that positive reviews have only started to come now. I have come to a reasonable understanding that while I got good reviews for Raajneeti, New York, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, there were a few films in the middle, about three years ago, that didn’t do well. We remember just that phase because it is more recent. That’s what it’s like in the film industry. You really have to continuously deliver,” Katrina added.

The actor, who has been in the industry for over 15 years now, further said that both the hits and the misses stick for a while and an artiste just has to get habitual to the nature of Bollywood. She said, “Because when you do have the low phases—which will come for everyone—when you have the misses, those stick for a while. Then when something starts working, that sticks for a while too! You have the best of both worlds.

“When you are in that phase, you need to have tough skin, have to introspect, see what can be bettered and what’s going amiss. When you are having a great phase, you have to think what I have done here without getting too attached to the result. Praise makes you feel good, criticism pinches.”

Katrina Kaif replaced Priyanka Chopra in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. When asked if the praise for her performance also acted as a relief considering she stepped into the shoes of one of the most talented actors in the industry, Katrina said, “I never thought that way until you pointed out. But taking that into consideration, yes, it’s a great validation and feedback. I have tried to maintain a philosophy of my life which is I am not really looking over my shoulder to see what another person is doing.

“I just have to be able to answer the question to myself every day on set: ‘Have you done everything that you could have done to prepare you for what happens today?’ If the answer is yes, I feel content. It is not easy to be able to answer yes to that question. It takes a lot of work. A lot of work off the set. That work has to be done alone. You don’t get acknowledgement or pats on the back.”