Bhansali’s Love & War budget skyrockets to Rs 425 cr; Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky skip upfront fees: report

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, has been in the making since 2024 and while the film was scheduled for a 2026 release, it now stands postponed. The long production schedule, however, has increased the budget of the film, which now stands at Rs 425 crore, as per a report in Variety India. The report suggests that the film was expected to wrap production in 120 days, but that number has already increased to 175 days, and now 50 additional days have been added to the production.

As per the report, major sequences of the film, including three songs, are yet to be shot, which will take at least two more months. The war sequences of the film, which are being done on a large scale, are taking longer than expected. The sources here shared that Bhansai is striving for “perfection”, and wants to make the best film he possibly can, which is one of the reasons behind the extended production schedule.