Bhansali’s Love & War budget skyrockets to Rs 425 cr; Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky skip upfront fees: report
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War has been in the making since 2024, and it seems like the film won't release before 2027.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, has been in the making since 2024 and while the film was scheduled for a 2026 release, it now stands postponed. The long production schedule, however, has increased the budget of the film, which now stands at Rs 425 crore, as per a report in Variety India. The report suggests that the film was expected to wrap production in 120 days, but that number has already increased to 175 days, and now 50 additional days have been added to the production.
As per the report, major sequences of the film, including three songs, are yet to be shot, which will take at least two more months. The war sequences of the film, which are being done on a large scale, are taking longer than expected. The sources here shared that Bhansai is striving for “perfection”, and wants to make the best film he possibly can, which is one of the reasons behind the extended production schedule.
It has also been reported that the lead actors of the film are not charging any fees upfront and have all made profit-sharing backend deals with the makers. Apparently, Bhansali is self-financing the film, which is unheard of, as that practice became passe since the corporatisation of the film industry. As per reports, the film has already earned Rs 130 crore from a deal with Netflix, and around Rs 70-80 crore via its music and satellite rights.
Love & War marks Bhansali’s reunion with Alia after 2022’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. This is also his reunion with Ranbir Kapoor after the actor’s 2007 debut Saawariya, when he shared that Bhansali would “hit us, he used to abuse us.” In 2024, it was reported by Bollywood Hungama that Ranbir had placed a few conditions before agreeing to work with the director, which included that the film must get wrapped up by July 2025. While that deadline passed a while ago, it is yet to be seen when the film actually wraps up.
Meanwhile, Ranbir is looking forward to the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana on Diwali 2026. Alia is looking forward to the release of YRF’s Alpha in April. Vicky is yet to announce his upcoming slate of films.
