Bhangra Paa Le, Sab Kushal Mangal, Shimla Mirchi movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Bollywood is kicking off 2020 with three releases – Bhangra Paa Le, Sab Kushal Mangal and Shimla Mirchi. And one connecting thread is the element of comedy.

Bhangra Paa Le stars Sunny Kaushal, Rukshar Dhillon and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Directed by debutant Sneha Taurani, the film revolves around a college Bhangra dance competition.

Sab Kushal Mangal, on the other hand, stars Akshaye Khanna and Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma and Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva Kishan. The film also has Supriya Pathak, Satish Kaushik and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. Karan Vishwanath Kashyap directorial Sab Kushal Mangal is set in Jharkhand and will have Akshaye playing a small town Bahubali (strongman).

Shimla Mirchi’s trailer dropped recently and garnered mixed reactions. Starring Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao and Rakut Preet Singh, the film has been in the making for few years and is finally getting a release. Ramesh Sippy directorial Shimla Mirchi is about a single mother and her daughter who fall in love with the same guy.