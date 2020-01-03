Follow Us:
Friday, January 03, 2020
Bhangra Paa Le, Sab Kushal Mangal, Shimla Mirchi movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Sunny Kaushal's Bhangra Paa Le, Akshaye Khanna starrer Sab Kushal Mangal, and Shimla Mirchi, starring Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao and Rakut Preet Singh.

Published: January 3, 2020
Bhangra Paa Le, Sab Kushal Mangal, Shimla Mirchi films Bhangra Paa Le, Sab Kushal Mangal and Shimla Mirchi are releasing this week.

Bollywood is kicking off 2020 with three releases – Bhangra Paa Le, Sab Kushal Mangal and Shimla Mirchi. And one connecting thread is the element of comedy.

Bhangra Paa Le stars Sunny Kaushal, Rukshar Dhillon and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Directed by debutant Sneha Taurani, the film revolves around a college Bhangra dance competition.

Sab Kushal Mangal, on the other hand, stars Akshaye Khanna and Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma and Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva Kishan. The film also has Supriya Pathak, Satish Kaushik and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. Karan Vishwanath Kashyap directorial Sab Kushal Mangal is set in Jharkhand and will have Akshaye playing a small town Bahubali (strongman).

Shimla Mirchi’s trailer dropped recently and garnered mixed reactions. Starring Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao and Rakut Preet Singh, the film has been in the making for few years and is finally getting a release. Ramesh Sippy directorial Shimla Mirchi is about a single mother and her daughter who fall in love with the same guy.

Follow all the latest updates about Bhangra Paa Le, Sab Kushal Mangal and Shimla Mirchi.

    Sunny Kaushal, who made his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold in 2018, will be seen playing a double role in Bhangra Paa Le. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Rukshar Dhillon, who has so far done regional films like Run Antony, Krishnarjuna Yudham and Aakatayi.

    Sab Kushal Mangal is being presented by Nitin Manmohan's One Up Entertainment, Akshaye Khanna and Abhishek Jagdish Jaiswal. It also marks the debut of Prachi Nitin Manmohan as a producer.

    Shimla Mirchi has an ensemble cast, also starring Shakti Kapoor, Kiran Juneja and Kanwaljit Singh.

