Friday, September 21, 2018
Bhaiaji Superhit teaser: Sunny Deol plays the goon with a golden heart

Bhaiaji Superhit stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Pankaj Tripathi, Ameesha Patel and Mukul Dev among others.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 21, 2018 1:07:30 pm
Bhaiaji Superhit Bhaiaji Superhit will hit screens on October 19, 2018

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer Bhaiaji Superhit’s teaser is out. The film will see Sunny Deol portraying a double role for the first time. Bhaiaji Superhit also features Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Pankaj Tripathi, Ameesha Patel and Mukul Dev among others in pivotal roles.

While Preity will be seen portraying the role of a loving wife, Arshad Warsi will be essaying the role of a Bollywood director by the name of Goldie Kapoor, a successful filmmaker with incredible convincing power who only lives for money.

Watch Bhaiaji Superhit teaser

Sunny Deol was last seen in the multistarrer Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se which failed to generate impressive numbers at the box office. Now it remains to be seen if the actor’s upcoming flick will set the cash registers ringing.

Directed by Neerraj Pathak, Bhaiaji Superhit will release on October 19, 2018.

