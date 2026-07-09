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Bhai Tera Star Hai trailer: Raghav Juyal desperately wants to do a film with Salman Khan
Bhai Tera Star Hai stars Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Niharika N, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta, Naser Al Azzeh, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Dev B Agrawal, Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Tina Desai and Parvathy Omanakutt
The makers of Raghav Juyal-starrer Bhai Tera Star Hai have finally unveiled the film’s trailer. After winning praise for his performances in Kill and The Bads of Bollywood, Raghav is back with a chaotic comedy-drama. The trailer also puts to rest the dating rumours surrounding the actor and influencer Niharika NM, revealing that their viral romantic photos were part of the film’s promotional campaign
In the trailer, Raghav plays Ajay Singh, a struggling actor trying to navigate one crisis after another. The video opens with the witty line, “An actor’s biggest talent is believing his own bllsht,” before introducing Ajay’s chaotic life.
In one scene, Ajay says, “Abey, meri girlfriend ne apne bhai ko bola hai ki woh pregnant hai. Maine apni girlfriend ko bola meri behen pregnant hai. In short, bhai ke emotion mein khel ke abortion ke liye paise jugaad rahe hain (Dude, my girlfriend told her brother she’s pregnant. I told my girlfriend that my sister is pregnant. Basically, we’re playing on her brother’s emotions to scrape together money for an abortion).”
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Ajay’s ultimate dream is to land a role in a Salman Khan film. The trailer also takes a playful dig at Salman Khan’s 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Referring to an audition, Ajay says, “Aaj ek audition diya hai. Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Behen ka, Bhaijaan ke bhai ka role mil raha hai (I gave an audition today for Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Behen. I’m up for the role of Bhaijaan’s brother).”
Talking about Bhai Tera Star Hai, Raghav Juyal said in a statement, “I truly believe this film will entertain audiences of all ages, and I can’t wait for everyone to meet Ajay Singh, a memorable character who is dramatic, unpredictable, unapologetically over the top, and endlessly entertaining. I had an absolute blast bringing him to life, and I hope audiences have just as much fun watching the film as we had making it.”
Besides Raghav Juyal, Bhai Tera Star Hai also features Sanjay Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Niharika N, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta, Naser Al Azzeh, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Dev B Agrawal, Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Tina Desai and Parvathy Omanakuttan. Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal and written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek B Agrawal, it is set to hit theatres on July 30.
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