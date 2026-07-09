Bhai Tera Star Hai trailer: Raghav Juyal desperately wants to do a film with Salman Khan

The makers of Raghav Juyal-starrer Bhai Tera Star Hai have finally unveiled the film’s trailer. After winning praise for his performances in Kill and The Bads of Bollywood, Raghav is back with a chaotic comedy-drama. The trailer also puts to rest the dating rumours surrounding the actor and influencer Niharika NM, revealing that their viral romantic photos were part of the film’s promotional campaign

In the trailer, Raghav plays Ajay Singh, a struggling actor trying to navigate one crisis after another. The video opens with the witty line, “An actor’s biggest talent is believing his own bllsht,” before introducing Ajay’s chaotic life.