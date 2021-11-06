Bhai Dooj 2021: Sara Ali Khan misses brother Ibrahim, Shilpa Shetty shares adorable video of Viaan-Samisha

Sara Ali Khan treated fans to an adorable photo of brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Sharing the photo, Sara wrote, “Happy Bhai Dooj Iggy Potter. Missing you so much today! PS: You are the only one that can manage to get my attention despite being in the same frame as the moon. Come home soon.”

Apart from Sara, many celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Mandira Bedi and others celebrated Bhai Dooj on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable video of her children Viaan and Samisha. In the video, the kids were seen twinning with each other. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “The bond between siblings can never be explained, but it always leaves me amazed! *𝒕𝒐𝒖𝒄𝒉𝒘𝒐𝒐𝒅* A very Happy Bhai Dooj to all of you, from Samisha and her Paaji, Viaan-Raj!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Kangana Ranaut and her perfect Bhai Dooj moment with brother Aksht. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut and her perfect Bhai Dooj moment with brother Aksht. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara Ali Khan shared this picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Mandira Bedi’s Bhai Dooj post. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram) Mandira Bedi’s Bhai Dooj post. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Sharing a picture with her brother, Kangana wrote, “Blessed to have you as a brother Aksht. Happy Bhai Dooj.” She also shared a fan made creative with her nephew and wished her fans on the occasion. The photo came a month after Kangana celebrated Aksht’s birthday. “Dear Aksht ….. From being a baby brother to my biggest strength you have come a long way I am fortunate to have you….. the way you handle things in my life from all my legal battles to now Production house projects …. I can say my little brother is my hero.” She lauded him for his ‘gentle demeanour’ and ‘quiet ambition’, iterating that he shouldn’t lose his ‘passion, precision and sense of immense responsibility’ towards work. “Sky is the limit …. Go for it …. Happy birthday to you …. I love you very much,” she had written then.

Mandira Bedi shared an adorable picture of her daughter and son with “Happy Bhai Dooj” written over it. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda also shared a throwback photo on her Instagram account wishing brother Agastya Nanda on Bhai Dooj. Neha Kakkar also shared adorable photos from her Bhai Dooj celebrations. On Saturday, she shared a photo with brother Tony Kakkar and sister Sonu Kakkar.

Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, Shamita Shetty and others also shared photos with their brothers and wished fans on Bhai Dooj.