Bhagyashree says she has ‘no regrets’ for quitting Bollywood after debut Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Salman Khan: ‘Answering same question for 33 years’

Maine Pyar Kiya actor Bhagyashree made a splash with her debut film in 1989 but soon after, the actor decided to step away from the movies. The film that launched the career of Bhagyashree, Salman Khan and director Sooraj Barjatya made everyone a star but Bhagyashree’s decision to step away from the spotlight shocked her fans. In the decades since, Bhagyashree has often been asked if she regrets that decision.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Bhagyashree said that she has been answering the same question for almost 33 years now. Even her children, actors Abhimanyu Dasani and Avantika Dasani, are often asked this question. Bhagyashree said that her children “laugh at this.” She said Abhimanyu told her that “everyone asks him the same question again and again. I told him that I have been answering this question for the past 33 years.”

On being questioned further, Bhagyashree said that at the time, she had the “opportunity to look after my family and my home.” In the last few years, Bhagyashree has picked up a few projects. She was recently seen in Radhe Shyam and Thalaivii. She was even seen in the reality show Smart Jodi with her husband Himalaya.

When asked if she regretted her decision, Bhagyashree said, “My children are the wind beneath my wings. So, no regrets because I feel I got the best of both worlds.”

Bhagyashree is all set to appear on television once again as she will soon be judging the reality show DID Super Moms with Urmila Matondkar and Remo D’Souza. A source earlier shared with indianexpress.com, “DID Super Moms is coming back after seven years and the makers wanted a grand comeback. Both Urmila and Bhagyashree were perfect for the show. Given they both were also keen to cheer for all the mommies out there, everything just worked out. Remo has been one of the faces of DID and was thus brought on-board.”