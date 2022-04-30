Bhagyashree says in-laws couldn’t understand her stardom, husband wasn’t comfortable with the idea of her romancing others on-screen

Actor Bhagyashree revealed that her royal background and life in Mumbai taught her to balance her work with her duties as a housewife. However, she admitted that the moment she returned to her in-laws’ house, she would shed off her ‘actress’ avatar and be at everyone’s service just like any other housewife.

Citing her “constant contrast” in life as a boon, Bhagyashree told Pinkvilla, “I had Maine Pyaar Kiya behind me and then I got married into a household, which had nothing to do with films. So, they couldn’t understand anything of the way life was outside. Literally, when I was working, I would step my foot into the house, my life would change. I would no longer be Bhagyashree the actress. There would be so many things that you would have to do, hands-on, like any other housewife does, and I would be doing all of them.”

As the conversation continued, Bhagyashree spoke about how some people around her thought that the job of an actor was just to look pretty. “You have to put in double efforts to make sure they don’t find fault in that. I would say that if I would come home tired from shoot, there wouldn’t be people understanding that she has come exhausted after working for 10-20 hours. They would say, ‘Waha kya karna hota hai. You put on make-up, you have to pretty.’ There were people who at that point of time could not understand that I could be tired,” she continued.

Bhagyashree also recalled working on a film with her husband Himalay. Bhagyashree and Himalay starred in Mahendra Sha’s Paayal a couple of years after tying the knot. The actor said that her husband was “very possessive” and was not very comfortable with the kind of films that were being made back then.

“The kind of films that were being made and having a very possessive husband, it gave a lesser spectrum of films that I could have worked on without him,” she said, adding, “because there would be romance in films, he was not comfortable with it.” She concluded that she prioritised her relationship over her career.